Islam respects women. A man must not touch a woman that is not his wife, or be violent to her. That is why I love islam. These rules however do not apply in Mecca. Men forget the rules when they go there. Today on my 2nd umra as I attempted again to touch the black stone, I was being pushed by men. One man was pushing his genitals into me from behind..the women's queue is non existent because men have used their physical strength to push women out of the way. As I was about a metre from the black stone, I was pushed so hard against my ribs I could not breath. I was scared, so I decided to turn back, as I did, men kept pushing, and my hijab came off and got caught between the pushing men, I was being dragged back by it and was started to be strangled by it. I screamed. Suddenly a few good men saw what was happening and came to my rescue. I am so shaken up and sad that at the house of God; men do not care about the words in the Quran. Allah is in me and she says to me that if a man thinks he will go to Jannat by touching the black stone yet disregards the respect Islam has for women, then your hajj or umrah is useless. In the house of Allah women are being disrespected. Allah is the greatest she is the most high ... I am so sad this happens in her house in Makkah. The man who lifts a women to the stone and does not touch it himself will surely see Jannat. I appeal to the King to set up 1 day for only women so that they may with deepest respect, be able to touch the Kabba, without this non islamic behaviour from men. I know women desire as much as men to touch the kabba and stone...so why should they have to suffer? A woman cannot match a mans physical strength. Even in the Cave where the prophet pbuh received the Quran, people are throwing rubbish and even urinating around it as their are no toilets. Again..do you think by touching the walls of the cave your prayers will be answered if you do not look after her home? I was there 2 days and will try again..I saw women trampled on and squashed by men..the basic foundations of Islam .. peace love and respect for each other..have been forgotten in the very place they should be remembered. Namaste..Salaam. #makkah

A post shared by Sofia Hayat. (Gaia Mother) (@sofiahayat) on Apr 14, 2017 at 9:46am PDT