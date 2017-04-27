    Naidunia
    Thursday, April 27, 2017
    विनोद खन्ना का देहांत, बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर

    Published: Thu, 27 Apr 2017 12:46 PM (IST) | Updated: Thu, 27 Apr 2017 02:23 PM (IST)
    By: Editorial Team
    सीनियर एक्टर विनोद खन्ना का गुरूवार दोपहर मुंबई में निधन हो गया। 70-80 के दशक के बेहतर एक्टर्स में शुमार खन्ना बीते कुछ समय से कैंसर से जूझ रहे थे। हाल ही में उनकी एक तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल भी हो गई थी। हालांकि परिजनों का कहना था कि खन्ना की तबीयत पहले से ठीक है। ऐसे में जब निधन की खबर आई तो बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई।

    बॉलीवुड की ओर से ऋषि कपूर, अभिषेक कपूर, ईशा देओल, अर्जुन बिजलानी और भी कई हस्तियों ने विनोद खन्ना के जाने का दुःख सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है।

    श्रद्धांजलि!

    Will miss you Amar. RIP.

    pic.twitter.com/WC0zt71R4J

    — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

    R.I.P. VINODJI..thanks for your contribution to mainstream cinema..thanks for all the memories of cinema magic.. #VinodKhanna AMAR HAI.. pic.twitter.com/ytXOXxazQc— Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) April 27, 2017

    Unbelievable loss!!Heartfelt condolences to the family on the passing away of one of the most charismatic actors #VinodKhanna ji.— Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) April 27, 2017

