विनोद खन्ना का देहांत, बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर

सीनियर एक्टर विनोद खन्ना का गुरूवार दोपहर मुंबई में निधन हो गया। 70-80 के दशक के बेहतर एक्टर्स में शुमार खन्ना बीते कुछ समय से कैंसर से जूझ रहे थे। हाल ही में उनकी एक तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल भी हो गई थी। हालांकि परिजनों का कहना था कि खन्ना की तबीयत पहले से ठीक है। ऐसे में जब निधन की खबर आई तो बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई।

बॉलीवुड की ओर से ऋषि कपूर, अभिषेक कपूर, ईशा देओल, अर्जुन बिजलानी और भी कई हस्तियों ने विनोद खन्ना के जाने का दुःख सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है।

श्रद्धांजलि!

Will miss you Amar. RIP.

pic.twitter.com/WC0zt71R4J

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

my dad made me see a film called PATTHAR AUR PAYAL .. i came out becoming a fan of the villain. thank you Vinod Khanna for the films.. — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) April 27, 2017

Rest in peace #VinodKhanna and thank u for the great memories. — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) April 27, 2017

Extremely saddened by the news of my darling uncle Vinod Khanna ji passing away. Our condolences to his family! May his soul RIP 🙏🏼miss you — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) April 27, 2017

RIP Legend ..Vinod Khanna ..era ends😞RIP to Feroz Khan on death anniversary Both friends died on the same date ...Om Shanti !!!🙏🏻 — Ali Asgar (@kingaliasgar) April 27, 2017

R.I.P. VINODJI..thanks for your contribution to mainstream cinema..thanks for all the memories of cinema magic.. #VinodKhanna AMAR HAI.. pic.twitter.com/ytXOXxazQc— Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) April 27, 2017

Unbelievable loss!!Heartfelt condolences to the family on the passing away of one of the most charismatic actors #VinodKhanna ji.— Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) April 27, 2017