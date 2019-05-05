चुनाव आयोग ने रमजान के महीने के दौरान सुबह 7 बजे से 4.30 / 5.00 बजे तक मतदान शुरू करने के पुनर्निर्धारण की मांग की याचिका को खारिज कर दिया। चुनाव आयोग ने कहा कि "आयोग को लोकसभा, 2019 के आम चुनावों के 5 वें, 6 वें और 7 वें चरण के मतदान के मौजूदा घंटों में फेरबदल करना संभव नहीं लगता।"