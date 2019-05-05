चुनाव आयोग ने रमजान के महीने के दौरान सुबह 7 बजे से 4.30 / 5.00 बजे तक मतदान शुरू करने के पुनर्निर्धारण की मांग की याचिका को खारिज कर दिया। चुनाव आयोग ने कहा कि "आयोग को लोकसभा, 2019 के आम चुनावों के 5 वें, 6 वें और 7 वें चरण के मतदान के मौजूदा घंटों में फेरबदल करना संभव नहीं लगता।"

EC rejects plea seeking rescheduling of the commencement of voting from 7 am to 4.30/5.00 am during the month of Ramzan. EC States "Commission does not find it feasible to alter the existing hours of poll for the 5th, 6th & 7th phase of general elections to the Lok Sabha, 2019." pic.twitter.com/grV4MfiJx8

— ANI (@ANI) 5 May 2019