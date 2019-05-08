नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान में एक रैली को संबोधित कर रहे है। उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले पांच सालों में मैने कई कड़े फैसले लिए हैं।

उन्‍होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने हमेशा ही देश की सुरक्षा से खिलवाड़ किया है। 2014 के पहले की स्थिति को याद करें, जब लोगों को डर लगता था कि कहीं कुछ हो जाएगा। लेकिन अब देश बदल चुका है।

यहां ईस्‍टर और रमजान का पर्व भी सुरक्षा से मनाया गया। ओडिशा में आए चक्रवात का डटकर मुकाबला किया गया। दिल्ली में दीक्षित, हरियाणा में हुड्डा, भजनलाल जी और बंसीलाल जी की वंशवाद की राजनीति चल रही है।

पंजाब में बेअंत सिंह का परिवार, राजस्थान में गहलोत और पायलट। मप्र में सिंधिया, कमलनाथ का परिवार और दिग्विजय सिंह का परिवार वंशवाद को मजबूत कर रहा है।

राष्ट्र कांग्रेस के नामदार परिवार की चौथी पीढ़ी को देख रहा है। लेकिन इस वंशवादी मानसिकता को सिर्फ एक परिवार तक सीमित नहीं रखा गया है। इस परिवार के करीबी सभी लोगों ने वंशवाद के झंडे को आगे बढ़ाया है।

पीएम को सुनने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में लोग रामलीला मैदान पहुंचे हैं। इसके साथ ही दिल्ली के कई दिग्गज नेता इस वक्त रामलीला मैदान में मौजूद हैं।