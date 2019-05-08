PM Modi LIVE: रामलीला मैदान में मोदी बोले-कांग्रेस ने किया देश की सुरक्षा से खिलवाड़

नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान में एक रैली को संबोधित कर रहे है। उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले पांच सालों में मैने कई कड़े फैसले लिए हैं।

उन्‍होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने हमेशा ही देश की सुरक्षा से खिलवाड़ किया है। 2014 के पहले की स्थिति को याद करें, जब लोगों को डर लगता था कि कहीं कुछ हो जाएगा। लेकिन अब देश बदल चुका है।

PM in Delhi: The nation is looking at the 4th generation of naamdar family of Congress. But this dynastic mindset has not been restricted to just one family. All those who have been close to this family have carried forward the flag of dynasty. pic.twitter.com/TZeS3uQx5W — ANI (@ANI) 8 May 2019

यहां ईस्‍टर और रमजान का पर्व भी सुरक्षा से मनाया गया। ओडिशा में आए चक्रवात का डटकर मुकाबला किया गया। दिल्ली में दीक्षित, हरियाणा में हुड्डा, भजनलाल जी और बंसीलाल जी की वंशवाद की राजनीति चल रही है।

PM in Delhi: Dikshits in Delhi, Hoodas in Haryana, from there till Bhajan Lal ji & Bansi Lal ji dynasty politics is going on. Beant Singh's family in Punjab, Gehlots & Pilots in Rajasthan. Scindias, Kamal Nath's family & Digvijaya Singh's family in MP are strengthening dynasty. https://t.co/vgfXlSKj4a — ANI (@ANI) 8 May 2019

पंजाब में बेअंत सिंह का परिवार, राजस्थान में गहलोत और पायलट। मप्र में सिंधिया, कमलनाथ का परिवार और दिग्विजय सिंह का परिवार वंशवाद को मजबूत कर रहा है।

PM: Nation saw 4 political cultures-naampanthi, vaampanthi, daam aur daman panthi, vikaspanthi. But Delhi saw a 5th model too-naakaampanthi - the one who rejects work related to Delhi's development&fail when they try to work. They spread anarchy in Delhi&betrayed people of India. pic.twitter.com/5RE0I4bRy6 — ANI (@ANI) 8 May 2019

राष्ट्र कांग्रेस के नामदार परिवार की चौथी पीढ़ी को देख रहा है। लेकिन इस वंशवादी मानसिकता को सिर्फ एक परिवार तक सीमित नहीं रखा गया है। इस परिवार के करीबी सभी लोगों ने वंशवाद के झंडे को आगे बढ़ाया है।

PM Narendra Modi in Delhi: When work is done with good intentions, it also yields results. Inflation used to be on a rise, it is now under control. The poor have access to houses, toilets, electricity and are given benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. pic.twitter.com/08lIiAu1ma — ANI (@ANI) 8 May 2019

Delhi: Visuals from Ramlila Maidan where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally, shortly. pic.twitter.com/M06uWSJ45D — ANI (@ANI) 8 May 2019

पीएम को सुनने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में लोग रामलीला मैदान पहुंचे हैं। इसके साथ ही दिल्ली के कई दिग्गज नेता इस वक्त रामलीला मैदान में मौजूद हैं।