Ashnoor Kaur's Instagram Profile: फिल्म 'संजू' और 'मनमर्जियां' में काम कर चुकी अशनूर कौर इन दिनों टीवी शो 'पटियाला बेब्स' में नजर आ रही हैं। अपनी कमाल की एक्टिंग के साथ ही साथ अशनूर इन दिनों एक और वजह से भी सुर्खियों में है। बता दें कि, अशनूर कौर ने सीबीएसई 10वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा में 93% हासिल किए हैं। अपनी इस सक्सेस का क्रेडिट अशनूर ने अपनी फैमिली, स्कूल और प्रोडक्शन टीम को दिया है। अपने रिजल्ट के बारे में बात करते हुए अशनूर ने बताया कि, वह 90% स्कोर की उम्मीद कर रही थीं, लेकिन 93% अंक आने के बाद उनकी खुशी और बढ़ गई। शूटिंग के टाइट शेड्यूल की वजह से वह मेकअप रूम और शूटिंग सेट पर घंटों पढ़ाई किया करती थी। अशनूर ने बताया क सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टिव रहने वाली अशनूर अक्सर अपनी ग्लैमरस और स्टाइलिश तस्वीरें फैंस के साथ शेयर करती रहती हैं।

अशनूर ने बताया कि, रिजल्ट से पहले मैं काफी घबरा गई थी लेकिन जब मैंने अपने नंबर्स देखे तो खुशी के साथ बहुत तेजी से चिल्ला पड़ी। उस वक्त मेरी मां सेट पर ही मेरे साथ मौजूद थीं, मैंने देखा कि उनकी आंखों में आंसू आ गए। सेट पर जैसे ही ये बात फैली बधाई देने वालों का तांता लग गया। मेरे लिए पढ़ाई के साथ-साथ डायलॉग्स को याद रखना काफी मुश्किल था।

-रियल लाइफ में काफी ग्लैमरस है अशनूर कौर।

-अशनूर कौर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं।

Thankful. Grateful. Humbled. Blessed. @indtellyawards @zee5 Thank you for recognising my hardwork and honouring me with the “NEXT GENERATION- JURY CHOICE AWARD” It’s been an amazing journey, from winning the ‘Best Child Actor’ back then to now winning the ‘Next Generation-Special award’❤️ Also, #PatialaBabes made a great GREAT achievement by winning the “BEST SERIES AWARD” that too when we started like just 3 MONTHS AGO!! First award for our show #PatialaBabes ❤️ #Cheers and #Kudos to many more to come! And me and the entire team promise, to keep you guys entertained, with the realistic as well as entertaining content we shoot! @sonytvofficial #zee5indiantellyawards2019 #BestChildActor to #NextGenerationAward #Blessed #ThankYouWaheguru #Grateful #Thankful #Blessed #GreatEvening #AnEveningToRemeber

-अशनूर कई टीवी शोज के साथ ही साथ 'संजू' और 'मनमर्जियां' फिल्म में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं।

-अशनूर अक्सर अपनी तस्वीरें फैंस के साथ शेयर करती रहती हैं।

-अशनूर टीवी एक्ट्रेस जन्नत जूबेर की काफी अच्छी दोस्त हैं।

-अशनूर इंडियन ड्रेस में काफी खूबसूरत लगती हैं।

-अशनूर ने एक्टिंग करियर की शुरुआत 5 साल की उम्र में टीवी शो झांसी की रानी से की थी।

-अशनूर 'ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है' से भी जुड़ी रहीं। इस शो में उन्होंने नायरा के बचपन का रोल किया था।

-अशनूर ने देवों के देव महादेव, सियासत, साथ निभाना साथिया, CID, शोभा सोमनाथ की, न बोले तुम न मैंने कुछ कहा जैसे सीरियल्‍स में भी काम किया है।

-अशनूर ने हालही में अपना 17वां जन्मदिन मनाया है।

-अशनूर के फोटो और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होते रहते हैं।