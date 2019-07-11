Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Completes 6 yrs: 'भाग मिल्खा भाग' को पूरे हुए 6 साल, सोनल कपूर ने लिखी इमोशनल पोस्ट
फरहान अख्तर और सोनम कपूर स्टारर 'भाग मिल्खा भाग' को 6 साल पूरे हो गए हैं। इस मौके पर फिल्म में बीरो की भूमिका निभाने वाली सोनल कपूर ने एक भावुक पोस्ट लिखी है। सोनल ने इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा - 'मुझे बीरो के रूप में पर्दे पर आए 6 साल हो गए हैं। वह एक विचारशील और उज्ज्वल महिला थी, जिसने आखिरकार मिल्खा की जिंदगी बदल दी थी। इस फिल्म की यादें अब भी मेरे जेहन में हैं जहां हमने हंसी-मजाक करते हुए बहुत समय गुजारा था। वास्तव में वह एक यादगार अनुभव था।' सोनल में एक वीडियो भी शेयर किया, जिसके बैकग्राउंड में 'स्लो मोशन अंग्रेजा' गाना बज रहा है। वीडियो में फिल्म के सेट की तस्वीरे हैं, जहां सोनल कपूर दिखाई दे रही हैं।
यह फिल्म राष्ट्रीय धावक और ओलिंपियन मिल्ख सिंह के जीवन पर बनी थी। मुख्य भूमिका में फरहान अख्तर थे। निर्देशन राकेश ओमप्रकाश मेहरा ने किया था। इनके अलावा फिल्म में दिव्या दत्ता, मीशा शफी, पवन मल्होत्रा भी नजर आए थे। फिल्म में बीरो ने ही मिल्का को सेना में भर्ती होने का साहस दिया था। सेना में रहते ही मिल्का दुनिया के सर्वश्रेष्ठ एथलीट बने थे।
It's been 6 years since I stepped on to the screen as Biro, a thoughtful and bright woman who eventually changed Milkha's life. I have such fond memories from this movie where we spent a lot of time laughing and joking around between takes! A truly memorable experience. #6YearsofBhaagMilkhaBhaag #PrasoonJoshi #BinodPradhan @faroutakhtar @rakeyshommehra
पांच साल होने पर फरहान ने किया था ऐसा
2018 में फिल्म के पांच साल पूरे हुए थे। तब फरहान ने सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म के जुड़े एक घटनाक्रम का जिक्र किया था। इससे यह जाहिर हुआ था कि मिल्खा सिंंह की भूमिका निभाने के लिए उन्होंने कितनी मेहनत की थी। फरहान ने लिखा था- 'चंडीगढ़ में फिल्म को लेकर प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस हो रही थी। डायरेक्टर राकेश मेहरा ने ऐलान किया कि लीड रोल में मैं रहूंगा, तो एक पत्रकार पूछा लिया कि कहीं राकेश ने मुझे चुनकर कोई गलती तो नहीं कर दी? क्योंकि मैं एथलीट की तरह नहीं दिखता, मैं सिख नहीं हूं, पूरी जिंदगी एक ही शहर में रहा हूं, ना ही मैं पंजाबी बोल सकता हूं।'
'तब राकेश ने मेरा बचाव करते हुए जवाब दिया था, लेकिन वो सवाल मेरे जेहन में उतर गया और मैंने ठान लिया कि मैं मिल्खा सिंह बनकर रहूंगा चाहे जो हो जाए। मैं अपनी जिंदगी के सबसे मुश्किल अनुभवों से गुजरा, खूब पसीना बहाया। बाद में मैंने उस महिला पत्रकार का धन्यवाद दिया कि उसकी वजह से मैं मिल्खा सिंह का रोल इस तरह निभा पाया।'
Thank you to the legendary @anil.kumble for nominating my name to share #MyDefyMoment. It was at the press conference in Chandigarh to announce my playing the role of Milkha Singh. A journalist openly asked Rakeysh Mehra, the director if he’d made a wrong choice in casting me in the titular role. I wasn’t an athlete, wasn’t Sikh, have lived in a city all my life, nor do I speak Punjabi. Rakeysh answered in my defence but that question fuelled my determination to be the best Milkha I could be. To give every ounce of energy I had to creating a believable portrayal. It was one of the toughest experiences of my life but worth every drop of sweat. Although my first reaction to that journalists question was feeling annoyed, I thank her for lighting the fire that pushed me to defy that perception. We all have such moments in our lives.. so #GetSetDefy and be the best version of yourself. I further nominate @nidhhiagerwal to share her Defy moment. @DFYSport