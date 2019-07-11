View this post on Instagram

It's been 6 years since I stepped on to the screen as Biro, a thoughtful and bright woman who eventually changed Milkha's life. I have such fond memories from this movie where we spent a lot of time laughing and joking around between takes! A truly memorable experience. #6YearsofBhaagMilkhaBhaag #PrasoonJoshi #BinodPradhan @faroutakhtar @rakeyshommehra