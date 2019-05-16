Cannes 2019 : Hina Khan के इस लुक की कीमत जानकर हैरान रह जाएंगे आप
टीवी शो ‘ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है' और 'कसौटी जिंदगी की 2' फेम हिना खान ने 'कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल' के रेड कारपेट पर डेब्यू किया है। हिना ने इंटरनेशनल डिजाइनर Ziad Nakad के कलेक्शन का डीप नेक ग्रे गाउन पहना हुआ था। वे कमाल की सुंदर नजर आ रही थीं। फेस्टिवल के दूसरे दिन यानी बुधवार को वो जब रेड कारपेट पर उतरीं तो वाकई सबकी नजरें उन पर थम गईं। अब चर्चा चल रही है कि इस लुक की कीमत खासी तगड़ी है। कहा जा रहा है कि यह लुक हिना को करीब दस लाख रुपए का पड़ा है।
हिना ने इस लुक के लिए लाइट मेकअप के साथ पीच कलर की लिपस्टिक लगाई थी और बाल बांध रखे थे। हिना खान के एक्सेसरीज के रूप में केवल खूबसूरत सी Azotiique by Varun Raheja के कलेक्शन ने ईयररिंग्स पहने हुए नजर आ रही हैं। हिना की कई फोटोज सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं।
खुद हिना ने भी अपनी एक तस्वीर इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर की है जिसमें वो वहां मौजूद सभी कैमरामैन को पोज दे रह हैं। फोटो शेयर करते हुए हिना ने लिखा है, #Cannes2019 ये सिर्फ एक तस्वीर नहीं बल्कि भगवान का इशारा है। #Cannes2019 The picture is just not “a” picture. #GodsSign।
