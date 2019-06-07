Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी 8 जून को अपना बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करती हैं। शनिवार को अपना 44वां जन्मदिन मना रही शिल्पा एक वक्त पर अपनी नाक की सर्जरी कराने को लेकर सुर्खियों में रही थीं। एक जमाने की टॉप एक्ट्रेस रहीं शिल्पा और बॉलीवुड के खिलाड़ी अक्षय कुमार के बीच कई बार अफेयर की खबरें आती रही हैं। एक वक्त पर तो ऐसी भी खबरें आ रही थी कि शिल्पा और अक्षय शादी करने वाले हैं, लेकिन ऐसा हुआ नहीं। शिल्पा ने 22 नवंबर 2009 को बिजनेसमैन राज कुंद्रा से शादी कर ली। शिल्पा, राज की दूसरी पत्नी हैं। दोनों का एक बेटा भी है जिसका नाम वियान है।

शिल्पा को मिले हैं ये महंगे गिफ्ट

बता दें कि, सगाई में राज कुंद्रा ने शिल्पा को 3 करोड़ की रिंग गिफ्ट की थी। इसके बाद राज कुंद्रा ने शादी की पहली सालगिरह पर शिल्पा को दुबई में बुर्ज खलीफा के 19वें फ्लोर पर एक अपार्टमेंट गिफ्ट किया था। इंग्लैंड में भी शिल्पा और राज का एक बंगला है, इस बंगले की कीमत लगभग 51 करोड़ रुपए बताई जाती है। इतना ही नहीं राज ने शिल्पा को मुंबई में एक सी-फेसिंग विला भी गिफ्ट किया है।

शिल्पा ब्रिटिश रियलिटी शो 'बिग ब्रदर 5' की विनर रह चुकी हैं।

इंडिया में बिकने वाली ओके मैगजीन के पहले इश्यू के कवर पेज पर शिल्पा की तस्वीर थी।

शिल्पा ने साल 1993 में फिल्म 'बाजीगर' से बॉलीवुड में कदम रखा था। उसी साल शिल्पा की फिल्म 'मैं खिलाडी तू अनाड़ी' भी रिलीज हुई थी, जो कि ब्लॉकबस्टर साबित हुई।

शिल्पा अब तक हिंदी, तेलुगु, कन्नड़ और तमिल फिल्मों में काम कर चुकीं हैं।