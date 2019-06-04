KRK ने जावेद जाफरी के बेटे को कहा 'डफर' तो मिला ऐसा जवाब

फिल्म एक्टर और क्रिटिक Kamaal R Khan ने सोशल मीडिया पर जावेद जाफरी के बेटे Meezaan Jaaferi और Sharmin Segal को ट्रोल करते हुए “Duffer Actors" कह दियाl इसके बाद Meezaan Jaaferi के पिता जावेद जाफरी ने केआरके को जमकर लताड़ लगाई। बता दें कि Malaal में निर्देशक Sanjay Leela Bhansali की भतीजी Sharmin भी डेब्यू कर रही हैं।

KRK ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा 'अगर निर्माता ऐसे कलाकारों को लॉन्च कर रहे हैं जो दिखने में भी अच्छे नहीं हैं और उनमें एक्टिंग करने की क्षमता नहीं है तो वह मात्र वंशवाद के कारण ऐसा कर रहे हैं, और यह गुनाह है। जनता अपनी गाढ़ी कमाई के पैसे ऐसे बुद्धू कलाकारों की एक्टिंग देखने के लिए खर्च नहीं करने वालीl बॉलीवुड के लोगों को जनता को बुद्धू समझना बंद कर देना चाहिए कि वह उन्हें कभी मूर्ख बना पाएंगेl’

If film makers are launching such none talented and horrible looking actors just coz of nepotism then it’s a crime. Public will never ever waste hard earned money to watch such duffer actors. So Bollywood people should stop thinking that people are idiots so they can fool them. pic.twitter.com/cgvsPvuUYR

— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 31, 2019

जावेद जाफरी ने अपने बेटे के लिए KRK को जवाब दिया ''एक असफल कलाकार की निराश आवाज सामने आई है। मैं यहां वंशवाद के लाभार्थियों की सूची दे रहा हूंl Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor जैसे नाम हैं, जिन्होंने वर्षों तक दर्शकों को बुद्धू बनाया हैं।''

जावेद जाफरी ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में लिखा ''बेहद प्रतिस्पर्धात्मक और उतार-चढ़ाव भरे हुए बाजार में कोई भी अप्रतिभाशाली और डफऱ कलाकारों पर पैसे नहीं लगाता। शुरू में भले ही लोगों की पहचान पर फिल्म में काम मिल भी जाए लेकिन समय की कसौटी और दर्शकों की अपेक्षा पर खरा उतरना ही बड़ी चुनौती हैl''