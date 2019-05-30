इस डरावने ख्याल की वजह से सुष्मिता सेन ने बनाया था इंस्टा अकाउंट, इंटरव्यू में किया खुलासा
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सुष्मिता सेन इन दिनों अपने अफेयर को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं। वे खुद अक्सर ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन शॉल के साथ अपने लेटेस्ट फोटो और वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर करती रहती हैं। हालही में एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान सुष्मिता सेन ने बताया कि आखिर कैसे और क्यों उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम ज्वाइन किया। सुष्मिता सेन ने खुलासा किया कि, 'मेरी लाइफ में एक प्वाइंट ऐसा आया था जब मैं बहुत बीमार थीं। मेरे मन में अजीब-अजीब से डरावने ख्याल आ रहे थे। उस पल मुझे लगा कि अगर मुझे कुछ हो गया तो दुनिया को कैसे पता चलेगा कि मैं कौन थी। दुनिया को अपने बारे में बताने के लिए मैं इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट बनाया और अपनी फोटो और वीडियो के साथ ही लाइफ के कुछ अच्छे मोमेंट इंस्टा पर शेयर करने शुरू किए।'
सुष्मिता सेन को परेशान कर रही थी ये बात
सुष्मिता सेन ने आगे बताया कि, 'मैं बहुत बीमार थी और मेरे बाल झड़ रहे थे। लगातार झड़ रहे बालों और बीमारी की वजह से मन में डरावने ख्याल आ रहे थे। मुझे डर लग रहा था कि कहीं मैं किसी गंभीर बीमारी से ग्रसित तो नहीं। एक डर मुझे यह भी लग रहा था कि अगर इस बीमारी की वजह से मैं मर गई तो दुनिया कभी मेरे बारे में नहीं जान पाएगी, कि वास्तव में कौन थी। अपने उस डर को कम करने और दुनिया को अपने बारे में बताने के लिए एक रात मैंने वीडियो और फोटो शेयरिंग ऐप इंस्टाग्राम पर अपना अकाउंट बनाया।'
ऐसा है सुष्मिता का इंस्टा अकाउंट
बता दें कि, सुष्मिता सेन का करियर और लाइफ दोनों ही काफी इंटरेस्टिंग रहा है। इंस्टाग्राम पर सुष्मिता सेन को 4.2 मिलियन से अधिक लोग फॉलो करते हैं, जबकि सुष्मिता किसी को भी फॉलो नहीं करतीं। सुष्मिता अब तक अपने इंस्टा अकाउंट पर 949 पोस्ट कर चुकी हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टिव रहने वालीं सुष्मिता अक्सर अपनी और अपनी बेटियों की तस्वीरें और वीडियो इंस्टा पर शेयर करती रहती हैं। इसके साथ ही सुष्मिता अपने वर्कआउट के वीडियो भी इंस्टा पर शेयर करती रहती है, जो उनके फैंस को काफी पसंद आते हैं।
My kinda celebration!!!😄❤️👏💋 I had just landed from Dubai & was heading out to Goa in a few hours...had no idea of this beyond adorable surprise!!!😄😍❤️🤗 All heart & some off key singing 😅💋❤️ Thank you my Rooh @rohmanshawl , Maa @pritam_shikhare , Teacher @nupur_shikhare & my Angels Renee & Alisah for making the #missuniverse1994 #silverjubilee celebration, EVERYTHING I could ever wish for!!!💋❤️I LOVE YOU😍🤗😁#sharing #blessings #happiness #simplicity #poweroflove #gratitude #duggadugga #mmuuuaah 💃🏻🤗😁 INDIA ❤️
सुष्मिता सेन और रोहमन शॉल एक दूसरे को काफी समय से डेट कर रहे हैं। रोहमन, 28 साल के मॉडल हैं जो सुष्मिता सेन से एक फैशन शो के दौरान ही मिले थे और दोनों में अच्छी दोस्ती हो गई।
सुष्मिता सेन सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। वे अक्सर अपनी फैमिली की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करती रहती हैं।
Today I feel proud knowing Renée initiated her journey of being a responsible citizen, one who participates in due process of Democracy, celebrating the love of her country & investing in its future!!!👍😍🇮🇳❤️I am blessed to see the excitement of my little Alisah, who can’t wait to have her turn!!!🤗😁👏Way to go girls!!!👊❤️ #wevoted #anewmilestone #proudindian #jaihind ❤️🇮🇳💃🏻I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga
सुष्मिता सेन अपने इंस्टा अकाउंट पर फिटनेस से जुड़े वीडियो और फोटो भी शेयर करती रहती हैं।
सुष्मिता सेन काफी कम उम्र में ही मिस इंडिया बन गईं थीं और बाद में वो 1994 में मिस युनीवर्स बनीं।
❤️💃🏻❤️😍What a journey!!! Thank you my Motherland India, for giving me my proudest identity #INDIAN 👊🤗🇮🇳 The love,respect & adulation I have been showered with for 25 years, is undoubtedly my life’s greatest earning!!🙏❤️🤗 As we celebrate 25years of making History, of India winning Miss Universe for the very first time...I want to remember & Thank the people of my second home #philippines 🙏❤️😍 I Thank God for the privilege of having Won Miss Universe in their beautiful country, they continue to overwhelm me with their love & belonging to this day, even naming their children ‘Sushmita’ 😁❤️#mahalkitaphilippines 💋👏❤️My gratitude to Mr. Martin Brooks (then President of MU organisation) all the chaperones, travel managers, Ms. Barbara, resident manager Ms. Jane, for being such a FORCE of change, for teaching an 18year old me in 1994, the power of professionalism, Value for one’s word, earning of reputation, commanding of respect & to always have a inclusive Global view 👍👏❤️ Their teachings have helped me make many important decisions in the past 25yrs, thereby shaping the Woman I am today 🙏🤗 I remember with great love all 77 contestants who competed for Miss Universe 1994!! And, of course, the beyond gracious Miss Colombia @carogomezfilm who won first runners up that year, and yet celebrated India’s first victory as if it were her own!!!👏👏👏❤️ Thank you God, family, friends, my children & all of you, who have consistently inspired me to keep growing & be more of my authentic self!!! 🙏🤗❤️👍 Your wishes came pouring in & have me overwhelmed, THANK YOU SOOOOOO MUCH!!! “May the Universe always conspire in your favour”😉😁👊❤️ I love you guys, #yourstruly #43rdmissuniverse #indiasfirst #missuniverse1994 #india 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻❤️ #duggadugga
सुष्मिता सेन का सेंस ऑफ ह्यूमर गजब का है।