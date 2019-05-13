टीवी एक्ट्रेस हिना खान 'कसौटी जिंदगी की 2' में 'कोमोलिका' का किरदार निभा रही थीं। इस शो पर उनका रोल अब खत्म है। अंतिम दिन की शूटिंग के दौरान वे भावुक हो गईं। टीम से विदा लेने के दौरान उनकी आंखों में आंसू आ गए। हिना खान ने सोशल मीडिया पर लाइव होकर बताया है उनका इस शो का अंतिम दिन है।

शो के क्रू ने हिना को विदाई देने के लिए रेन्‍बो कलर का केक बुलाया। केक पर लिखा गया था कि हिना खान हम तुम्‍हें बहुत मिस करेंगे। हिना खान 'कसौटी जिंदगी की 2' शो के बीच में शामिल हुईं और इसके पूरा होने के पहले ही विदा हो रही हैं। हिना एक बॉलीवुड प्रोजेक्‍ट के कारण टीवी को अलविदा कह रही हैं। खबरों के मुताबिक पेरिस में शुरू हुए कान फिल्‍म फेस्टिवल में भी शामिल होने के लिए हिना खान को बुलावा आया है। हिना 16 से 18 मई के बीच में 'कान' की रेड कार्पेट पर दिखेंगी और इसके लिए उन्‍होंने तैयारियां भी शुरू कर दी हैं।

