Jennifer Winget Looks so Gorgeous: जेनिफर का फोटोशूट हुआ Viral, फैंस ने की ड्रेस की तारीफ
Jennifer Winget Looks so Gorgeous: टीवी एक्ट्रेस जेनिफर विंगेट का लेटेस्ट फोटोशूट तेजी से सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। इन वायरल तस्वीरों में जेनिफल ने मस्टर्ड कलर का गाउन पहन रखा है। इस बोल्ड और ग्लैमरस फोटोशूट की कुछ तस्वीरें जेनिफर ने खुद अपने सोशल अकाउंट पर पोस्ट की हैं, जो उनके फैंस को काफी पसंद आ रही हैं। जेनिफर की फोटो पर कमेंट्स करने वाले ज्यादातर फैंस ने उनकी ड्रेस की तारीफ की हैं। वहीं, कुछ लोगों ने उनके पोज, मेकअप और स्टाइल को भी सराहा है।
अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए जेनिफर ने लिखा है - Verified. जेनिफर की फोटो का ये कैप्शन बहुत कुछ कहता हैं। बता दें कि, जेनिफर की सोशल मीडिया पर जबरदस्त फैन फॉलोइंग है। इंस्टाग्राम पर जेनिफर को 7.6 मीलियन लोग फॉलो करते हैं, जबकि जेनिफर खुद सिर्फ 228 लोगों को फॉलो करती हैं। इससे पहले भी जेनिफर की कुछ तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई थी, जिसमें उनका शॉर्ट हेयर स्टाइल लोगों को बहुत पसंद आया था।
जेनिफर ने अपना एक्टिंग करियर बाल कलाकार के रूप में शुरू किया था। वे एकता कपूर के पॉपुलर टीवी शो 'कसौटी जिंदगी की' में नजर आ चुकी हैं। जेनिफर ने इस शो में प्रेरणा और अनुराग की बेटी स्नेहा का किरदार निभाया था। इसके अलावा जेनिफर टीवी सीरियल सरस्वती चंद्र, बेहद, दिल मिल गए और बेहपनाह जैसे हिट शो में काम कर चुकी हैं।
-पिछले कुछ दिनों से जेनिफर एक्टिंग से दूर अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ एन्जॉय कर रही हैं।
-खबरें हैं कि वो जल्द ही 'बेहद 2' में नजर आ सकती हैं।
I am what I am because of the strength, love and positivity I can channel from all the various super women that surround me – my mum, my girlfriends, my co-stars, my doctors, teachers, trainers and Gosh, even, my core team. Power-women warriors and so proud! So here’s taking the opportunity to wish all the lovely ladies out there, an inspiring and empowering Women’s Day. … And so to celebrate and ensure you put your best foot forward, @Skechersindia and I have put together a special contest. 2 lucky winners get the chance to strut in style with @skechersindia shoes. Oh! you don’t have to do much 😉, Just… 1. Follow @skechersindia 2. Then in the comment section below tag the women who’ve helped/encouraged you to step it up in life 3. Go to the @skechersindia page and type “DONE” on their latest post featuring your’s truly, ME! 😊 4. The winners will be announced on the @skechersindia page the following Friday, The 15th of March 2019. 5. While multiple entries are allowed, sadly this contest is applicable only to India. #IWD2019 #SkechersVibe
-जेनिफर विंगेट के नच बलिए 9 को होस्ट करने की चर्चा जोरों पर हैं।
- अपने डॉगी से बहुत प्यार करती हैं जेनिफर विंगेट, अक्सर इसके साथ अपनी फोटो शेयर करती रहती हैं।
All the colour I need this Holi, in my life! Consider this an appeal to #SpareTheStray and keep colours off our animal friends. Let us all stand strong and responsible today to celebrate holi with the happiness of every human and animal alike. #livelifeincolour #happyholi
-जेनिफर विंगेट अक्सर अपनी बोल्ड तस्वीरें शेयर करती रहती हैं।
-जेनिफर विंगेट सोशल मीडिया पर बहुत एक्टिव रहती हैं।
-रीयल लाइफ में भी बहुत स्लाइलिश हैं जेनिफर विंगेट।