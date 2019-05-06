करण ओबेरॉय पर दुष्कर्म कर वीडियो बनाने का मामला दर्ज, महिला ने कहा ब्लैकमेल कर रहे थे
'जस्सी जैसी कोई नहीं' से मशहूर हुए टीवी एक्टर करण ओबेरॉय को सोमवार सुबह एक महिला से दुष्कर्म और ब्लैकमेल के मामले मुंबई पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। मुंबई के ओशिवारा पुलिस स्टेशन में मामला दर्ज हुआ है। बयान में पुलिस ने कहा है 'करण ने ना केवल महिला से दुष्कर्म किया, उसे फिल्माया भी। इस वीडियो को वायरल करने के धमकी देते हुए उन्होंने महिला से रुपयों की मांग भी की।'
बता दें कि करण एक सिंगर भी हैं और वे पॉप बैंड 'बैंड ऑफ बॉयज' की हिस्सा रहे हैं। इस बैंड में सुधांशु पांडे, शेरिन वर्गिस, सिद्धार्थ हल्दीपुर और चैतन्य भोसले भी शामिल थे। इसे 2001 में बनाया गया था। करण ने वेब सीरीज 'इंसाइड ऐज' में रिचा चड्ढा के एक्स बॉयफ्रेंड का भी रोल किया था। 'जस्सी जैसी कोई नहीं' में उन्होंने राघव का किरदार निभाया था।
