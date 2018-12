View this post on Instagram

Working with @boscomartis is always like coming home for me, him and his team are like family for me, I'll never forget how much during "Zara Zara" song from race he pushed me so much he really wanted me to be good, learning to do waves against a wall. 😏😇 In this song Anand rai and boski just really wanted it to be about the joy of dance, dancing for yourself 💃💃 #husnparcham Video - @kibbootzfilms