होस्ट-एक्टर मनीष पॉल की हाल ही में सर्जरी हुई है। उन्हें जांघ पर चोट लगी थी। उन्होंने बताया है कि वे अब ठीक हैं। मनीष ने इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटो शेयर किया है और अपने बारे में लिखा है 'जांघ पर लगी चोट की सर्जरी हो गई है, अब मैं ठीक हूं।'

37 साल के एक्टर ने इस बारे में कुछ नहीं बताया है कि कैसे वे घायल हुए थे। हाल में मनीष पॉल को इंडियन आइडल के सेट पर भावुक होते हुए देखा गया था जब उनके स्ट्रगल के दिनों के वीडियो को दिखाया गया था। इससे कुछ दिन पहले जब उन्होंने अपनी शॉर्ट फिल्म 'बंजर' का फर्स्ट लुक जारी किया था तो लोग चौंक गए थे क्योंकि हमेशा मजाकिया मूड में दिखने वाले मनीष यहां काफी गंभीर नजर आ रहे थे।

