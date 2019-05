View this post on Instagram

#ThrowbackThursday A picture clicked during my Miss India days while shooting for the Miss World introduction AV. It wasn’t easy to be shooting all day, having a meeting at night, packing and writing the script till morning, flying to Jaipur and starting to shoot immediately. Two long days with the most wonderful team! What an experience! From dancing in the fountain, going into the pool, rolling on the grass and sitting in the middle of blossoms, wearing the heaviest of clothes. But it was all worth it as “the toughest of paths lead to the most beautiful destinations”. I lived my princess dream, now it’s time for you. Are you ready for #MissIndia2019 ? #MissIndiaTheDream 👑