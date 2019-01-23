View this post on Instagram

Almost a year ago I met my dance angel @dimplekotecha and shortly after that, my second dance angel @utkarshc21. I was terrified, under-confident and self doubting, I never thought I’d be able to even do a thumka or straighten my arms and point my toes properly, let alone dance. After working for hours and hours every day, lots of patience, sweat, bruises, laughs and tears later, I still have a long way to go but I’ve come an incredibly long way.. and so today is when I upload a dance video (or two!)😌Samjhawan & Tip Tip Thank you Dimpool & Ootkoorsh for being the incredible teachers and people you are!!❤️