मुंबई। जाह्नवी कपूर और सारा अली खान के बाद पूजा बेदी की बेटी आलिया फर्नीचरवाला जल्द ही बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने वाली हैं। डेब्यू से पहले आलिया के शानदार डांस की हर जगह खूब चर्चा हो रही है। हालही में उन्होंने अपने सोशल अकाउंट पर दो वीडियो पोस्ट किए हैं, जिसमें वे शानदार डांस करती नजर आ रही हैं। पहले वीडियो में वे 'मैं तेनू समझावां कीं...' और दूसरे में 'टिप-टिप बरसा पानी...' गाने पर डांस करती नजर आ रही हैं।

बता दें कि, आलिया फर्नीचरवाला की मां पूजा बेदी ने आमिर खान की फिल्म 'जो जीता वही सिकंदर' से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू किया था। उस फिल्म में पूजा काफी ग्लैमरस और बोल्ड अंदाज में नजर आई थीं। आलिया भी मां की तरह ही काफी खूबसूरत हैं और अपने डांस से लोगों को अपना फैन बना रही हैं। बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू से पहले आलिया के वीडियो और फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहे हैं, जिसे देखकर ये लगता है मानो उनका डेब्यू धमाकेदार होगा।

बताते चले कि, आल‍िया ने अपने कई डांस वीड‍ियो इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किए हैं जो लोगों का काफी पसंद आ रहे हैं। उनके डांस स्टेप्स और मूव्स को देखकर लगता है जैसे उन्होंने इसके लिए स्पेशल ट्रेनिंग ली है। अपनी डांस स्क‍िल के बारे में कुछ द‍िनों पहले उन्होंने पोस्ट करके बताया था कि, डांस करना कभी मेरे लिए सबसे मुश्किल काम हुआ करता था लेकिन रोजाना एक घंटे की प्रैक्टिस से मैं ये कर पाने में सफल रही। इंस्टाग्राम पर फिलहाल उनके 3,75,000 फॉलोअर हैं।

आलिया एक्टर सैफ अली खान के साथ फिल्म 'जवानी जानेमन' में दिखेंगी। 'जवानी जानेमन' फिल्म का डायरेक्शन नितिन कक्कड़ करेंगे। फिल्म की कहानी 40 साल के एक व्यक्ति और उसकी बेटी के रिश्तों पर आधारित है। इस फिल्म में आलिया, सैफ अली खान की बेटी के किरदार में होंगी। खबर है कि जल्द ही फिल्म के प्री-प्रोडक्शन का काम भी शुरू हो जाएगा। फिल्म के को-प्रोड्यूसर जय ने बताया कि 'आलिया के रोल के लिए 50 और एक्ट्रेस ने ऑडीशन दिया था जिसके बाद आलिया को इस रोल के लिए फाइनल किया गया।

