जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले की हर तरफ निंदा हो रही है। सोशल मीडिया के जरिए हजारों लोगों ने आतंकवादियों की इस कायराना हरकत पर गुस्सा जताया है। इस नापाक हरकत से पूरा देश आक्रोशित है। सलमान खान, प्रियंका चोपड़ा और अक्षय कुमार सहित कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर दुख और नाराजगी व्यक्त की है। बता दें कि इस आतंकी हमले में सीआरपीएफ के 44 जवान शहीद हो गए हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक करीब 2500 जवानों के काफिले में से एक बस को आतंकी ने 350 किलो से भरी कार से टक्कर मारी और इसमें सीआरपीएफ के कई जवान शहीद हो गए। हैं

सलमान खान ने अपने ट्विटर हैंड पर लिखा कि, 'देश प्रेम के लिए अपनी जान देने वाले सीआरपीएफ जवानों की शहादत पर मेरा दिल रो रहा है, जिन्होंने हमारे परिवारों की सुरक्षा के लिए अपनी जान दे दी।'

आमिर खान ने ट्वीट किया कि, 'पुलवामा में हमारे सीआरपीएफ जवानों पर हुए आतंकवादी हमले के बारे में पढ़कर मैं स्तब्ध हूं। यह बहुत दुखद है। उन जवानों के परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं जिन्होंने अपनो को खोया है।'

अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा कि, 'पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ जवानों पर हुए इस नृशंस आतंकी हमले पर भरोसा नहीं हो पा रहा है, हम इसे कभी नहीं भूल सकते। भगवान शहीदों की आत्मा को शांति दे और मैं घायलों के जल्दी स्वस्थ्य होने की कामना करता हूं।'

फिल्म 'उरी द सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक' स्टार विक्की कौशल ने भी पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले को दुखद बताया है। उन्होंने लिखा कि, पुलवामा आतंकी हमले से मैं बहुत दुखी हूं, जो बहादुर जवान इस हमले में शहीद हुए हैं मेरा दिल उनके परिवारों के लिए रो रहा है। घायलों के जल्दी स्वस्थ्य होने की कामना करता हूं।'

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने लिखा कि, 'पुलवामा में हुआ आतंकी हमला हैरान करने वाला है, नफरत का कोई जवाब नहीं होता है। भगवान, हमले में शहीद हुए सीआरपीएफ के जवानों और उनके परिवार को मजबूती दें।'

एक्टर रणवीर सिंह ने लिखा है कि, 'पुलवामा में जवानों पर हुए कायरतापूर्ण आतंकी हमले से निराश हूं। हमारे बहादुर जवानों के परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना।'

जावेद अख्तर ने लिखा, 'मेरा CRPF से विशेष संबंध हैं क्योंकि मैंने उनके एंथम सॉन्ग को लिखा है, कलम को कागज पर रखने से पहले मैंने कई सीआरपीएफ अधिकारियों से मुलाकात की थी। बहादुर जवानों के परिजनों को मेरी संवेदनाएं।'

अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दें