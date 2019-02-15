Pulwama Attack: बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का फूटा गुस्सा, प्रियंका ने लिखा-'नफरत का कोई जवाब नहीं'

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले की हर तरफ निंदा हो रही है। सोशल मीडिया के जरिए हजारों लोगों ने आतंकवादियों की इस कायराना हरकत पर गुस्सा जताया है। इस नापाक हरकत से पूरा देश आक्रोशित है। सलमान खान, प्रियंका चोपड़ा और अक्षय कुमार सहित कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर दुख और नाराजगी व्यक्त की है। बता दें कि इस आतंकी हमले में सीआरपीएफ के 44 जवान शहीद हो गए हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक करीब 2500 जवानों के काफिले में से एक बस को आतंकी ने 350 किलो से भरी कार से टक्कर मारी और इसमें सीआरपीएफ के कई जवान शहीद हो गए। हैं

My heart goes out for the Jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families... #YouStandForIndia — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 14 February 2019

सलमान खान ने अपने ट्विटर हैंड पर लिखा कि, 'देश प्रेम के लिए अपनी जान देने वाले सीआरपीएफ जवानों की शहादत पर मेरा दिल रो रहा है, जिन्होंने हमारे परिवारों की सुरक्षा के लिए अपनी जान दे दी।'

I am heartbroken to read about the terrorist attack on our CRPF Jawans in Pulwama. It's so tragic. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the Jawans who have lost their lives. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) 15 February 2019

आमिर खान ने ट्वीट किया कि, 'पुलवामा में हमारे सीआरपीएफ जवानों पर हुए आतंकवादी हमले के बारे में पढ़कर मैं स्तब्ध हूं। यह बहुत दुखद है। उन जवानों के परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं जिन्होंने अपनो को खोया है।'

Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama. May God give peace to their souls, and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can’t let this be forgotten. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 14 February 2019

अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा कि, 'पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ जवानों पर हुए इस नृशंस आतंकी हमले पर भरोसा नहीं हो पा रहा है, हम इसे कभी नहीं भूल सकते। भगवान शहीदों की आत्मा को शांति दे और मैं घायलों के जल्दी स्वस्थ्य होने की कामना करता हूं।'

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of the terror attack in #Pulwama . My heart goes out to the families of the brave CRPF soldiers we lost today and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. 🙏 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) 14 February 2019

फिल्म 'उरी द सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक' स्टार विक्की कौशल ने भी पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले को दुखद बताया है। उन्होंने लिखा कि, पुलवामा आतंकी हमले से मैं बहुत दुखी हूं, जो बहादुर जवान इस हमले में शहीद हुए हैं मेरा दिल उनके परिवारों के लिए रो रहा है। घायलों के जल्दी स्वस्थ्य होने की कामना करता हूं।'

Absolutely shocked by the attack in #Pulwama...Hate is NEVER the answer!!! Strength to the families of the martyred jawans and the CRPF soldiers injured in the attack. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) 14 February 2019

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने लिखा कि, 'पुलवामा में हुआ आतंकी हमला हैरान करने वाला है, नफरत का कोई जवाब नहीं होता है। भगवान, हमले में शहीद हुए सीआरपीएफ के जवानों और उनके परिवार को मजबूती दें।'

Disgusted at the cowardly terror attack on the #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama - my sincere condolences to the families of our brave jawans. Saddened. Angry. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) 14 February 2019

एक्टर रणवीर सिंह ने लिखा है कि, 'पुलवामा में जवानों पर हुए कायरतापूर्ण आतंकी हमले से निराश हूं। हमारे बहादुर जवानों के परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना।'

I have a special relation with CRPF. I have written Their anthem Before putting the pen to paper I met a number of CRPF officers n what ever I learned my respect admiration and love for these braves increased by many a fold Today I share the grief of the dear ones of the martyrs — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) 14 February 2019

जावेद अख्तर ने लिखा, 'मेरा CRPF से विशेष संबंध हैं क्योंकि मैंने उनके एंथम सॉन्ग को लिखा है, कलम को कागज पर रखने से पहले मैंने कई सीआरपीएफ अधिकारियों से मुलाकात की थी। बहादुर जवानों के परिजनों को मेरी संवेदनाएं।'