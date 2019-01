View this post on Instagram

Woke up feeling like a magician today, feel like a superhero without a cape most days now, filled with blessing and godliness. Constantly excited by the buzzing in my head and the sudden pump of hormones; this promises to be a fascinating ride. The big news-I'm PREGNANT and trying to soak in every moment of it! Need your best wishes throughout. Thanks @sachin113photographer for capturing my happy moments. You are too sweet. @shraddha.naik thanks for making me always look beautiful and add beauty in my life with ur friendship.