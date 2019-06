View this post on Instagram

I honestly don’t know if dolphins feel the same emotions as we do- fear, sadness, joy - but it surely seems like it !! They are sooooo expressive!! Don’t believe me swipe ⬅️ and see for yourself ! . . . . . . . #Antalya #dolphins #dolphin #swimmingwithdolphins #dolphinshow #dolphinswimming #dolphinlove #turkey #solotripping #travelphotography #travelgram #traveldiaries #wanderlust #globetrotter @reisholiday #reisholiday #trefftour #krystledsouza #kdtravelstheworld