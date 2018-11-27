छोटे परदे पर टीआरपी से लगातार जूझ रहा सीरियल 'बेपनाह' अब टीवी से अलविदा लेगा। ये शो 30 नवंबर को बंद हो रहा है। जेनिफ़र विंगेट और हर्षद चोपड़ा स्टारर ये रोमांटिक शो अपने अलग-अलग ट्रैक्स के लिए काफ़ी फेमस रहा है। ये आदित्य और जोया की एक प्रेम कहानी थी जिसमें समय-समय पर कई बदलाव देखे गए। शो के ऑफ़ एयर होने की ख़बर को कन्फर्म करता हुआ जेनिफर का एक इमोशनल पोस्ट आया है। उन्होंने लिखा है कि सभी अच्छी चीजों का अंत होता है। हमारा प्यारा बेपनाह भी अब अलविदा ले रहा है। बहुत बुरा लग रहा है अपने फैन्स के साथ ये शेयर करते हुए लेकिन क्या करें। इस पर कोई बस नहीं है। कुछ सफ़र छोटे लेकिन अमूल्य होते हैं ताकि आने वाले समय में कुछ अच्छा और सार्थक आ सके। उन्होंने सेट पर बिताए गए अपने पलों और को-स्टार्स की साथ की गई मस्ती को भी याद किया है। लिखा है इश्क के इम्तेहान और भी बाकी हैं। ये पूरी पोस्ट और उसके साथ शेयर किया गया वीडियो यहां देख सकते हैं...

All good things come to an end and so the curtains will soon fall on our beloved, Bepannaah, you cant help but feel sad together with all fans of the show. The last thing we want is to disappoint you but certain journeys are best short therefore even more meaningful and fulfilling. Bepannaah has left its own special trail and as it gears to close, i stand with gratitude for a stellar star cast @harshad_chopda @namita_dubey @rajesh_khattar @sehban_azim @vaishnavidhanraj @shweta.shwets @apurvaagnihotri02 @shehzadss @iqbal.azad @aaryaasharma @aanchalgoswami55 @parineetaborthakur @mallika453 @itstahershabbir and the crazy times we’ve shared on set and for the opportunity to be your Zoya! Time really flies by but the love that our fans have bestowed on us has been tremendous all through and overwhelming to say the least. Rest assured, I will be back after a short break with something new and even more exciting so humbly request that you respect that a new beginning follows after every ending. Stay tuned for an all new avataar of your’s truly. Finally, @aniruddha.rajderkar @naihal.bagora you guys created a gem of show and this is just the beginning. Ishq ke imtihaan aur bhi baaki hai !:) Thank you Cinevista, my home away from home. Thank you for always trusting me blindly and having faith in me. This is bittersweet, but my heart will always belong here. #Bepannaah ❤️