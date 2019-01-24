जबलपुर। गुरुवार दोपहर 3 बजे बाद प्रदेश में कई स्‍थानों पर मौसम बदल गया है। महाकोशल एवं विंध्‍य इलाके में बारिश हुई है। सतना,रीवा,सीधी, सिंगरौली,सिवनी के अलावा अन्य जिलों में बारिश ओले गिरे हैं।

पलारी में फसलों को नुकसान होने के भी समाचार प्राप्‍त हुए हैं। वेदर फोरकास्‍ट एजेंसी स्‍कायमेट ने मध्‍यप्रदेश के अलावा हरियाणा के लिए भी अलर्ट जारी करते हुए बताया है कि अब यहां मौसम बदलने वाला है।

उत्तर प्रदेश और मध्य प्रदेश में एक चक्रवाती संचलन ने क्षेत्र में अस्थिरता को प्रेरित किया है, जिससे भारत के मध्य और पूर्वी भागों में मध्यम से भारी वर्षा, गरज और ओलावृष्टि हुई है।

