राजगढ़। राजगढ़ जिले के खुजनेर में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के दौरान दो समूहों में झड़प हुई। राजगढ़ के एसपी ने बताया "हमने वहां भारी बल तैनात कर दिया है। स्थिति को नियंत्रण में लाया गया है। धारा 144 लागू की गई है।"

