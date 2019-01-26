राजगढ़। राजगढ़ जिले के खुजनेर में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के दौरान दो समूहों में झड़प हुई। राजगढ़ के एसपी ने बताया "हमने वहां भारी बल तैनात कर दिया है। स्थिति को नियंत्रण में लाया गया है। धारा 144 लागू की गई है।"

MP: A clash broke out b/w 2 groups during Republic Day celebrations in Rajgarh district's Khujner. Rajgarh SP says "We have deployed heavy forces there, the situation has been brought under control. Sec 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed." pic.twitter.com/OgwycoRnHB

