Performed Last Night for #Ambani Family with One & Only #FalguniPathak n Ta-Thaiya OLD MEMORIES REVIVED: It was Great Honour for we two Brothers i.e. Rajesh Trivedi & Myself that we performed for Ambani Family for 10 Long Years from 1995 to 2005 and Executed every Event happened in the Family at various venues like Sea Wind (Ambani House), NitaAmbani's Parents Side, Munim House (TinaAmbani's Parents House), Dhirubhai Ambani City, Goa (DiptiSalgaonkar's House), Surat-Hazira, Jamnagar, Nathdhwara n many others.... Even at the #Antilia, the very First Musical Event was arranged by us on the Occasion of Family #GruhPravesh in #Nov2010 For All these, We Thank #SamirbhaiSata from the Bottom of Our Hearts. It was possible for us just because of you Samirbhai :) I was glad to receive the same Love from the Ambani Family last night :)