थाणे। महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे में एक हादसे में 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 2 गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। हादसा उस वक्त हुआ जब उल्हास नगर में बिल्डिंग गिर गई। हादसे की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस और फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गई और राहत और बचाव कार्य शुरू कर दिया। हादसा रविवार को दोपहर में हुआ।

Maharashtra: 3 people died, 2 injured after a building collapsed Indira Gandhi Market, Ulhasnagar in Thane district earlier this afternoon. The injured have been shifted to a hospital. Teams of police and fire department are present at the spot.

— ANI (@ANI) 3 February 2019