नई दिल्‍ली। केंद्रीय कैबिनेट की बैठक में कुछ निर्णय लिए गए हैं। केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने बताया कि ने भी तीन विधेयकों को मंजूरी दे दी है, लेकिन अभी इसकी पूरी जानकारी नहीं दी जा सकती।

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar: Cabinet has also approved three Bills but that I can not reveal to you, the details as Parliament session is on, we will reveal them in Parliament then you will also get it, about arbitration, wage code and surrogacy. pic.twitter.com/YeUIk7tJ6P

