पाक पीएम इमरान खान ने फोन कर पीएम मोदी को दी बधाई
नई दिल्ली। पाकिस्तान पीएम इमरान खान ने नरेंद्र मोदी को लोकसभा चुनाव में जीत पर बधाई दी है और इस मौके पर पीएम मोदी ने इमरान खान से अपने पहले के सुझाव का जिक्र करते हुए संयुक्त रूप से गरीबी से लड़ने की बात कही।
MEA: PM Modi today received telephone call from Pakistan PM Imran Khan, congratulating him on his victory Lok Sabha polls.Recalling his initiatives in line with his govt’s neighbourhood first policy,PM Modi referred to his earlier suggestion to the Pak PM to fight poverty jointly pic.twitter.com/LPZtX7U3JY
पाक पीएम इमरान खान ने इस मौके पर क्षेत्र में शांति, प्रगति और समृद्धि के लिए सहयोग को बढ़ावा देने के लिए विश्वास और हिंसा से मुक्त वातावरण बनाने की बात कही।
MEA: PM Modi in his telephonic conversation with Pak PM Imran Khan stressed that creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism were essential for fostering cooperation for peace, progress and prosperity in the region. https://t.co/pZrZunmAs8
