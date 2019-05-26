नई दिल्ली। पाकिस्तान पीएम इमरान खान ने नरेंद्र मोदी को लोकसभा चुनाव में जीत पर बधाई दी है और इस मौके पर पीएम मोदी ने इमरान खान से अपने पहले के सुझाव का जिक्र करते हुए संयुक्त रूप से गरीबी से लड़ने की बात कही।

पाक पीएम इमरान खान ने इस मौके पर क्षेत्र में शांति, प्रगति और समृद्धि के लिए सहयोग को बढ़ावा देने के लिए विश्वास और हिंसा से मुक्त वातावरण बनाने की बात कही।