नई दिल्ली। पाकिस्तान पीएम इमरान खान ने नरेंद्र मोदी को लोकसभा चुनाव में जीत पर बधाई दी है और इस मौके पर पीएम मोदी ने इमरान खान से अपने पहले के सुझाव का जिक्र करते हुए संयुक्त रूप से गरीबी से लड़ने की बात कही।

MEA: PM Modi today received telephone call from Pakistan PM Imran Khan, congratulating him on his victory Lok Sabha polls.Recalling his initiatives in line with his govt’s neighbourhood first policy,PM Modi referred to his earlier suggestion to the Pak PM to fight poverty jointly pic.twitter.com/LPZtX7U3JY

— ANI (@ANI) 26 May 2019