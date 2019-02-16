कश्‍मीर के राजौरी सेक्‍टर में आईईडी ब्‍लास्‍ट में एक सैन्‍य अधिकारी के शहीद होने की खबर है। यह धमाका एलओसी पर तलाशी लेने के दौरान हुआ।

Jammu & Kashmir: One Army officer has lost his life in an explosion in the Rajouri sector along the Line of Control. Nature of explosion being ascertained; More details awaited pic.twitter.com/UKQtY7F38S

मेजर-रैंक आर्मी ऑफिसर एक इम्प्रोवाइज्ड एक्सप्लोसिव डिवाइस (IED) को डिफ्यूज करते हुए शहीद हो गए। इसे आतंकियों ने लगाया था। अधिकारी कोर ऑफ इंजीनियर्स से है। IED को नौशेरा सेक्टर, राजौरी जिले में नियंत्रण रेखा के अंदर 1.5 किलोमीटर, जम्मू-कश्मीर में लगाया गया था।

The Major-rank army officer was killed while defusing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which had been planted by terrorists. The officer is from the Corps of Engineers. The IED was planted 1.5 kms inside the Line of Control in the Naushera sector, Rajouri district, in J&K https://t.co/ZyWFS9RbWR— ANI (@ANI) 16 February 2019