कश्‍मीर के राजौरी सेक्‍टर में आईईडी ब्‍लास्‍ट में एक सैन्‍य अधिकारी के शहीद होने की खबर है। यह धमाका एलओसी पर तलाशी लेने के दौरान हुआ।

मेजर-रैंक आर्मी ऑफिसर एक इम्प्रोवाइज्ड एक्सप्लोसिव डिवाइस (IED) को डिफ्यूज करते हुए शहीद हो गए। इसे आतंकियों ने लगाया था। अधिकारी कोर ऑफ इंजीनियर्स से है। IED को नौशेरा सेक्टर, राजौरी जिले में नियंत्रण रेखा के अंदर 1.5 किलोमीटर, जम्मू-कश्मीर में लगाया गया था।

