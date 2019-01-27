Ayodhya case : 29 जनवरी को नहीं होगी सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अयोध्या मामले की सुनवाई
नई दिल्ली। जस्टिस एसए बोबडे की अनुपलब्धता के कारण 29 जनवरी को सुप्रीम कोर्ट की 5-जज संविधान पीठ द्वारा अयोध्या मामले की सुनवाई नहीं की जाएगी।
Ayodhya case won't be taken up for hearing by the 5-judge constitution bench of Supreme Court on January 29 due to the non-availability of Justice SA Bobde pic.twitter.com/wzuJsBjwSJ
— ANI (@ANI) 27 January 2019
