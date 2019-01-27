नई दिल्‍ली। जस्टिस एसए बोबडे की अनुपलब्धता के कारण 29 जनवरी को सुप्रीम कोर्ट की 5-जज संविधान पीठ द्वारा अयोध्‍या मामले की सुनवाई नहीं की जाएगी।

