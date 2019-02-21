शिमला। हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुछ इलाकों में बारिश और बर्फबारी से जनजीवन अस्त-व्यस्त हो गया है। लाहौल-स्पीति में भारी बर्फबारी हुई है। इसके साथ ही कुल्लू में जमकर बादल बरसे हैं। भारी बारिश की वजह से पंडोह बांध में पानी का स्तर खतरे के निशान को पार कर गया है। बांध प्राधिकरण से जुड़े अधिकारियों क कहना है कि बांध के गेट कभी भी खोले जा सकते हैं।

Himachal Pradesh: Following heavy rain in Kullu district, the water level in Pandoh dam has gone over the danger mark. The dam authorities in Mandi district have alerted the district administration as the gates of the dam could be opened anytime.

