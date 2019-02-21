शिमला। हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुछ इलाकों में बारिश और बर्फबारी से जनजीवन अस्त-व्यस्त हो गया है। लाहौल-स्पीति में भारी बर्फबारी हुई है। इसके साथ ही कुल्लू में जमकर बादल बरसे हैं। भारी बारिश की वजह से पंडोह बांध में पानी का स्तर खतरे के निशान को पार कर गया है। बांध प्राधिकरण से जुड़े अधिकारियों क कहना है कि बांध के गेट कभी भी खोले जा सकते हैं।

