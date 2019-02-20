शिमला। हिमाचल प्रदेश के किन्नौर जिले के नामग्या इलाके में बुधवार को हिमस्खलन हो गया। इस हिमस्खलन में सेना के 5 जवान दब गए। इस हादसे में एक जवान की मौत हो गई है।

Himachal Pradesh: One army jawan dead, 5 jawans still trapped after an avalanche hit them in Namgya region of Kinnaur district. The rescue operation by ITBP and district police is underway. pic.twitter.com/7ZRLH4UFsR

— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019