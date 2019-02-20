Himachal Pradesh: हिमस्खलन में दबे सेना के 5 जवान, एक की मौत, रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी
शिमला। हिमाचल प्रदेश के किन्नौर जिले के नामग्या इलाके में बुधवार को हिमस्खलन हो गया। इस हिमस्खलन में सेना के 5 जवान दब गए। इस हादसे में एक जवान की मौत हो गई है।
Himachal Pradesh: One army jawan dead, 5 jawans still trapped after an avalanche hit them in Namgya region of Kinnaur district. The rescue operation by ITBP and district police is underway. pic.twitter.com/7ZRLH4UFsR
— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019
घटना के बाद आइटीबीपी और जिला पुलिस द्वारा जवानों को बचाने के लिए रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है।
- #Himachal Pradesh
- #Avalanche
- #Avalanche hit in Kinnaur district
- #Army jawan
- #Army jawan trapped
- #हिमस्खलन
- #रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन