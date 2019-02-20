शिमला। हिमाचल प्रदेश के किन्नौर जिले के नामग्या इलाके में बुधवार को हिमस्खलन हो गया। इस हिमस्खलन में सेना के 5 जवान दब गए। इस हादसे में एक जवान की मौत हो गई है।

घटना के बाद आइटीबीपी और जिला पुलिस द्वारा जवानों को बचाने के लिए रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है।

