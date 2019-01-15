PM Modi Live: केरल में मोदी बोले-4 साल में बढ़ी भारत की अर्थव्‍यवस्‍था

कोअलम। पीएम मोदी ने कहा है कि केरल के खूबसूरत समुद्री तट और समृद्ध संस्कृति ने देश-दुनिया के लोगों से अपनी ओर आकर्षित किया है। यहां के लोगों ने कड़ी मेहनत से यह सिद्ध किया है कि कुछ भी असंभव नहीं है। यहां शक्ति और भक्ति दोनों का संगम है।

PM Narendra Modi in Kollam, Kerala: The coast-line and culture of Kerala has drawn people from all over the world. Kerala has shown that when people work hard, nothing is impossible. There is both Shakti and Bhakti here. pic.twitter.com/GWkRZ6lhiv — ANI (@ANI) 15 January 2019

प्रधानमंत्री केरल के कोवलम में एक सभा को संबोधित कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि 4 साल पहले कोई भी यह नहीं सोंचता था कि भारत दुनिया में सबसे तेज बढ़ती हुई अर्थव्यवस्था बनेगा, लेकिन 4 सालों में हमने देश की अर्थव्यवस्था को 5 अग्रणी राष्ट्रों में खड़ा कर दिया है।

PM Narendra Modi in Kollam, Kerala: 4 years back did anyone think that India could be the fastest growing economy? In 4 years, we have made the transition from being one of the fragile five nations to the fastest growing economy. pic.twitter.com/MxAktXE7s0 — ANI (@ANI) 15 January 2019

4 साल पहले कारोबार के लिए बेहतर माहौल की संभावनाओं के बारे में भी कहना बड़ा मुश्किल था और यह ईजी ऑफ डुइंग शब्द भी पॉलिसी मेकर के शब्दकोष से गायब हो गया था। लेकिन पिछले कुछ समय में हमने इसकी रैंकिंग में काफी सुधार किया है और पहले हम 142 स्थान पर थे और फिलहाल हमारी रैंकिंग 77 पर आ गई है, यानी निवेश के लिए बेहतर माहौल बनाने में हमने दुनिया में सबसे तेजी से सुधार किया है।