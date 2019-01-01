PM Modi : प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का इंटरव्यू, राम मंदिर सहित कांग्रेस पर कही ये बात
नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को दिया गया इंटरव्यू कुछ भी देर में सामने आने वाला है।
#PMtoANI on Demonetization: This wasn’t a jhatka. We had warned people a year before, that if you have such wealth (black money),you can deposit it,pay penalties and you will be helped out.However,they thought Modi too would behave like others so very few came forward voluntarily pic.twitter.com/yPWsggTv3G
PM Modi makes it clear that Ordinance on Ram Temple can be considered only after legal process gets over
Read @ANI Story by Smita Prakash | https://t.co/KP9CfvHUlZ pic.twitter.com/VjKWkNZlXo
