नई दिल्ली। रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के गर्वनर उर्जित पटेल ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। गर्वनर पटेल ने कहा कि 'वह निजी वजह से इस्तीफा दे रहे हैं।' गौरतलब है पिछले कुछ दिनों से केंद्र सरकार और गर्वनर पटेल के बीच तनातनी की खबरें आ रही थी। उर्जित पटेल के इस्तीफे पर पीएम, वित्तमंत्री सहित वरिष्ठ लोगों और राजनेताओं ने अपनी राय Twitter के जरिए रखी है।

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा कि 'उर्जित पटेल एक अव्वल दर्जे के अर्थशास्त्री हैं और माइक्रो इकॉनोमिक्स पर उनकी समझ बेहद लाजवाब है। वह महान विरासत को पीछे छोड़कर गए है। हम उनको बहुत याद करेंगे।'

वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि 'उर्जित पटेल ने गर्वनर और डेप्यूटी गर्वनर के रुप में राष्ट्र को जो सेवाएं दी है वह काफी मूल्यवान है। उन्होंने गर्वनर पटेल के बेहतर भविष्य की कामना की है।'

आरबीआई सेंट्रल बोर्ड को सदस्य एस गुरुमूर्ति ने कहा है कि 'वह उर्जित पटेल के इस्तीफे से हैरान है। बोर्ड की पिछली बैठक काफी अच्छे माहौल में हुई थी इसलिए यह खबर और भी चौकाने वाली है।'

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता अहमद पटेल ने कहा है कि 'जिस तरह से गर्वनर पटेल के इस्तीफा देने के लिए मजबूर किया गया वह भारतीय बैंकिंग सिस्टम के लिए एक धब्बा है। इससे देश की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर लग गई है।'

भाजपा नेता सुब्रम्नियम स्वामी ने कहा कि 'उनका इस्तीफा अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए ठीक नहीं है और उनको कम से कम जुलाई तक रुकना चाहिए था। पीएम मोदी को जनहित में उनसे बात कर इस्तीफे की वजह जानना चाहिए।'

कांग्रेस नेता कपील सिब्बल ने इस मामले में सरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा है कि पहले अरविंद सुब्रमनियम और अब उर्जित पटेल। पीएम मोदी को सोचना चाहिए की ये बड़े अर्थशास्त्री हैं और पीएम को इनकी जरूरत नहीं है।

