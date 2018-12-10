RBI: उर्जित पटेल के इस्तीफे पर पीएम और वित्तमंत्री सहित जानिये किसने क्या कहा

नई दिल्ली। रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के गर्वनर उर्जित पटेल ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। गर्वनर पटेल ने कहा कि 'वह निजी वजह से इस्तीफा दे रहे हैं।' गौरतलब है पिछले कुछ दिनों से केंद्र सरकार और गर्वनर पटेल के बीच तनातनी की खबरें आ रही थी। उर्जित पटेल के इस्तीफे पर पीएम, वित्तमंत्री सहित वरिष्ठ लोगों और राजनेताओं ने अपनी राय Twitter के जरिए रखी है।

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा कि 'उर्जित पटेल एक अव्वल दर्जे के अर्थशास्त्री हैं और माइक्रो इकॉनोमिक्स पर उनकी समझ बेहद लाजवाब है। वह महान विरासत को पीछे छोड़कर गए है। हम उनको बहुत याद करेंगे।'

PM Modi on Urjit Patel's resignation as RBI Governor: Dr Urjit Patel is an economist of a very high calibre with a deep&insightful understanding of macro-economic issues. He steered the banking system from chaos to order. He leaves behind a great legacy. We'll miss him immensely pic.twitter.com/sWHkfZh8v3 — ANI (@ANI) 10 December 2018

वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि 'उर्जित पटेल ने गर्वनर और डेप्यूटी गर्वनर के रुप में राष्ट्र को जो सेवाएं दी है वह काफी मूल्यवान है। उन्होंने गर्वनर पटेल के बेहतर भविष्य की कामना की है।'

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley: Govt acknowledges with deep sense of appreciation the services rendered by Dr Urjit Patel to this country, both in his capacity as Governor & Deputy Governor of RBI. I wish Dr Patel all the very best and many more years of public service. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/o7W5OwG9Ah — ANI (@ANI) 10 December 2018

आरबीआई सेंट्रल बोर्ड को सदस्य एस गुरुमूर्ति ने कहा है कि 'वह उर्जित पटेल के इस्तीफे से हैरान है। बोर्ड की पिछली बैठक काफी अच्छे माहौल में हुई थी इसलिए यह खबर और भी चौकाने वाली है।'

RBI central board member S Gurumurthy: Surprised at news that RBI Guv resigned. Previous meeting was held in such cordial atmosphere that it comes as a shock. All directors said media had created a wrong perception while inside it was different. That makes it even more surprising — ANI (@ANI) 10 December 2018

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता अहमद पटेल ने कहा है कि 'जिस तरह से गर्वनर पटेल के इस्तीफा देने के लिए मजबूर किया गया वह भारतीय बैंकिंग सिस्टम के लिए एक धब्बा है। इससे देश की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर लग गई है।'

Ahmed Patel on Urjit Patel's resignation as RBI Governor: The manner in which RBI governor has been forced to quit is a blot on India’s monetary & banking system. BJP Govt has unleashed a defacto financial emergency. The country’s reputation&credibility is now at stake.(File pic) pic.twitter.com/jDGI4UAr9b — ANI (@ANI) 10 December 2018

भाजपा नेता सुब्रम्नियम स्वामी ने कहा कि 'उनका इस्तीफा अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए ठीक नहीं है और उनको कम से कम जुलाई तक रुकना चाहिए था। पीएम मोदी को जनहित में उनसे बात कर इस्तीफे की वजह जानना चाहिए।'

Subramanian Swamy on Urjit Patel's resignation as RBI Guv: His resignation will be bad for our economy, RBI & govt. He should at least stay till July, until the next govt comes to power. PM should call him & find out the reason&dissuade him from leaving in larger public interest pic.twitter.com/HutGRuuiob — ANI (@ANI) 10 December 2018

कांग्रेस नेता कपील सिब्बल ने इस मामले में सरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा है कि पहले अरविंद सुब्रमनियम और अब उर्जित पटेल। पीएम मोदी को सोचना चाहिए की ये बड़े अर्थशास्त्री हैं और पीएम को इनकी जरूरत नहीं है।

Kapil Sibal on Urjit Patel's resignation as RBI Governor: People he (PM) appointed are resigning, first Arvind Subramanian left as CEO and now it's Urjit Patel. Economy is suffering, Modi thinks that he’s the biggest economist and he doesn’t need them, so they are resigning. pic.twitter.com/06xH85XNgR — ANI (@ANI) 10 December 2018 राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि 'आरबीआई गवर्नर ने इसलिए इस्तीफा दिया है कि वह कुछ लोगों से आरबीआई की सुरक्षा कर रहे थे और आरबीआई के रिजर्व को भी सुरक्षित रखने का काम उन्होंने किया है। इस तरह के समर्पित लोगों पर मुझको गर्व है।' Rahul Gandhi: RBI governor is resigning because he’s protecting the institution of RBI. Taking away reserves from RBI to save your skin is an act against this nation. I’m very proud that people from all walks of life and institutions are standing up to it. #UrjitPatel pic.twitter.com/EiVdz29rMF — ANI (@ANI) 10 December 2018 पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि 'वह इस मामले में राष्ट्रपति से मिलेगी। यह बहुत चिंता का विषय है और आर्थिक आपातकाल चालू हो गया है।'