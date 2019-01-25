नई दिल्ली। राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने 70वें गणतंत्रता दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर राष्ट्र के नाम संबोधन में कहा कि वर्तमान में हर घर में बिजली पहुंच रही है, व्यवसाय के लिए लोन सुविधा दी जा रही हैं, गरीबों को स्वास्थ्य के लिए व्यापक कार्यक्रम शुरू किया गया है। हदय रोग के लिए स्टेंट और घुटनों के इलाडज के लिए बेहतर सुविधा दी गई है।

उन्होंने कहा कि देश में संचार कनेक्टिवटी में क्रांतिकारी बदलाव आया है। देश के अंदरूनी इलाकों में कनेक्टिविटी बेहतर हुई है। टेक्नालॉजी और नई सोच के दम पर कारोबारी नई इबारत लिख रहे हैं।

राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने कहा कि मैं अपनी यात्रा में समाज के हर वर्ग के लोगों से मिलता हूं। आज देश में खाद्यान, रसोई गैस और दूसरी बुनियादी सुविधाएं आसानी से मिल रही है। बैंकिग के क्षेत्र में सुधार हुआ है।

उन्होनें कहा कि भारत की बहुलता हमारी सबसे बड़ी ताकत है। डायवर्सिटी,डेमोक्रेसी और डेवलपमेंट एक मिसाल है। सरकार ने गरीब परिवारो के बच्चों को शिक्षा के विशेष अवसर उपलब्ध कराए गए हैं। हमारे महान गणतंत्र ने एक लंबी यात्रा तय की है, लेकिन अभी हमें और आगे जाना है। पारस्परिक सहयोग से ही बेहतर समाज का निर्माण होता है। सहयोग और साझेदारी की भावना वसुदैव कुटुंबकम का आधार है।

उन्होंने देश की जनता से चुनाव में अपना मताधिकार करने की भी अपील की है।

