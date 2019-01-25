Republic Day 2019: राष्ट्रपति ने कहा, सरकार ने निम्न तबके को बेहतर सुविधा दी है

नई दिल्ली। राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने 70वें गणतंत्रता दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर राष्ट्र के नाम संबोधन में कहा कि वर्तमान में हर घर में बिजली पहुंच रही है, व्यवसाय के लिए लोन सुविधा दी जा रही हैं, गरीबों को स्वास्थ्य के लिए व्यापक कार्यक्रम शुरू किया गया है। हदय रोग के लिए स्टेंट और घुटनों के इलाडज के लिए बेहतर सुविधा दी गई है।

President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the nation on the eve of the 70th Republic Day: #RepublicDay2019 is an opportunity for all citizens of the country to remember independence, equality, & brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/2G1YiztFbv — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

उन्होंने कहा कि देश में संचार कनेक्टिवटी में क्रांतिकारी बदलाव आया है। देश के अंदरूनी इलाकों में कनेक्टिविटी बेहतर हुई है। टेक्नालॉजी और नई सोच के दम पर कारोबारी नई इबारत लिख रहे हैं।

President Ram Nath Kovind:This yr, citizens of India will get a chance to fulfil an important responsibility.All of us have to use our voting rights in coming General elections for 17th Lok Sabha.This election will be special as 21st century born voters will vote for the 1st time pic.twitter.com/K1Xq1TZWm2 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने कहा कि मैं अपनी यात्रा में समाज के हर वर्ग के लोगों से मिलता हूं। आज देश में खाद्यान, रसोई गैस और दूसरी बुनियादी सुविधाएं आसानी से मिल रही है। बैंकिग के क्षेत्र में सुधार हुआ है।

उन्होनें कहा कि भारत की बहुलता हमारी सबसे बड़ी ताकत है। डायवर्सिटी,डेमोक्रेसी और डेवलपमेंट एक मिसाल है। सरकार ने गरीब परिवारो के बच्चों को शिक्षा के विशेष अवसर उपलब्ध कराए गए हैं। हमारे महान गणतंत्र ने एक लंबी यात्रा तय की है, लेकिन अभी हमें और आगे जाना है। पारस्परिक सहयोग से ही बेहतर समाज का निर्माण होता है। सहयोग और साझेदारी की भावना वसुदैव कुटुंबकम का आधार है।

President Ram Nath Kovind: Apart from education, art, medicines & sports, our daughters are now creating an identity for themselves in the three Armed Forces as well. In topmost educational institutes, often there are more daughters than sons among medal-winning students pic.twitter.com/045Y2qe0Fu — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

उन्होंने देश की जनता से चुनाव में अपना मताधिकार करने की भी अपील की है।