नई दिल्ली। जम्मू एवं कश्मीर के पुलवामा (Pulwama Attack) में अवन्तीपुरा के गोरीपुरा इलाके में सीआरपीएफ (CRPF) के काफिले पर बड़ा आतंकी हमला हुआ है। हमले में सीआरपीएफ के 28 जवानों के शहीद होने की खबर है, वहीं तीन दर्जन से अधिक जवान घायल बताए जा रहे हैं।

हमले के बाद गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक और सीआरपीएफ के महानिदेशक आर आर भटनागर से बात कर पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद हालात की जानकारी ली है। सीआरपीएफ के महानिदेशक आर आर भटनागर ने बताया है सीनियर अफसर मौके पर पहुंच गए हैं और जांच की जा रही है।

वहीं विदेश राज्य मंत्री और पूर्व सेनाध्यक्ष वीके सिंह ने कहा कि एक सैनिक और देश का नागरिक होने के नाते, मेरा खून ऐसे कायराना हमलों पर खौलता है। पुलवामा हमले में सीआरपीएफ जवानों की जान गई है। मैं उनकी शहादत को सलाम करता हूं और वादा करता हूं कि उनके खून की एक-एक बूंद का बदला लिया जाएगा।

राहुल गांधी ने कहा- कायरतापूर्ण हमला

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में हमले को कायरतापूर्ण हमला करार दिया। उन्होंने ने ट्वीट कर शहीदों के परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना दी और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना की।

अब्दुल्ला और महबूबा ने की निंदा

जम्मू कश्मीर के पूर्व सीएम उमर अब्दुल्ला व महबूबा मुफ्ती ने ट्वीट कर आतंकी हमले की निंदा की है।

राज्यपाल ने की हमले की निंदा

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले की कड़ी निंदा की है। उन्होंने हमले में जान गंवाने वाले बहादुर सैनिकों के परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की है और हमले में घायल हुए सभी लोगों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना की है।

अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दें