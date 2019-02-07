नई दिल्ली। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा है कि उनकी विदेश यात्राएं निरर्थक होती है। पीएम मोदी जब चीन गए तो उनको कोई तवज्जो नहीं मिली।

राहुल गांधी ने कांग्रेस अल्पसंख्यक विभाग के राष्ट्रीय सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते हुए यह बात कही। उन्होंने कहा कि हिंदुस्तान का प्रधानमंत्री सिर्फ जोड़ने की बात कर सकता है। यदि वह तोड़ने की बात करेगा तो उसको हटा दिया जाएगा। कांग्रेस पार्टी 2019 में भाजपा और आरएसएस को हरा रही है।

अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दें