Rahul Gandhi: राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी 2019 में सत्ता में आ रही है
नई दिल्ली। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा है कि उनकी विदेश यात्राएं निरर्थक होती है। पीएम मोदी जब चीन गए तो उनको कोई तवज्जो नहीं मिली।
Congress President Rahul Gandhi at AICC minority department national convention: Hindustan ka pradhanmantri sirf jodne ki baat kar sakta hai, todne ki nahi, todne ki kari toh usko hata diya jayega. 2019 mein Narendra Modi, BJP,aur RSS ko Congress harane ja rahi hai pic.twitter.com/hfvP7z0fgL
राहुल गांधी ने कांग्रेस अल्पसंख्यक विभाग के राष्ट्रीय सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते हुए यह बात कही। उन्होंने कहा कि हिंदुस्तान का प्रधानमंत्री सिर्फ जोड़ने की बात कर सकता है। यदि वह तोड़ने की बात करेगा तो उसको हटा दिया जाएगा। कांग्रेस पार्टी 2019 में भाजपा और आरएसएस को हरा रही है।
Rahul Gandhi: The institutions in India do not belong to any party, they belong to the country, and to protect them is our responsibility, be it Congress or any other party. They(BJP) think they are above the nation, in 3 months they will understand that nation is above them pic.twitter.com/VC7Azjk3Ot
