Rahul Gandhi: पीएम मोदी ने राफेल मामले में 30000 करोड़ अनिल अंबानी को दिए
नई दिल्ली। राफेल मामले में यह साफ है कि पीएम ने 30 हजार करोड़ चुरा लिए हैं। राफेल डील पीएम मोदी कर रहे थे। उन्होंने 30 हजार करोड़ रुपए चुराकर अनिल अंबानी को दिए। हम यब बात एक साल से ज्यादा समय से उठा रहे हैं। उन्होंने इस मामले में समाचार पत्र ' द हिंदू' का हवाला दिया। इसलिए में कह रहा हूं कि चौकीदार चोर है। रक्षा मंत्रालय ने भी पीएमओ के दखल पर आपत्ति जताई थी।
Congress President Rahul Gandhi: PM Modi himself robbed Air Force's Rs 30,000 crore and gave it to Anil Ambani, we have been raising this since 1 year. Now a report has come where Defence Ministry officials say that PM was holding parallel negotiations with France Govt. #Rafale pic.twitter.com/76OPEVe3Vl
— ANI (@ANI) 8 February 2019
Congress President Rahul Gandhi: I met Manohar Parrikar ji, but there was no discussion on #Rafale. It was just a courtesy visit to inquire about his health pic.twitter.com/uI3vGg4PHU
— ANI (@ANI) 8 February 2019