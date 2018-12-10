नई दिल्‍ली। भगोड़े शराब कारोबारी को भारत लाए जाने का रास्‍ता साफ हो गया है। लंदन की कोर्ट ने विजय माल्‍या के प्रत्‍यर्पण को मंजूरी दे दी है। कोर्ट ने कहा कि वह ऊपरी कोर्ट में अपील कर सकता है। फैसला आने से पहले विजय माल्‍या ने वहां मौजूद मीडिया से कहा था कि कोर्ट का जो भी फैसला आएगा वह उसे मंजूर होगा।

कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने कहा कि यह 'भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ लड़ाई का अहम दिन है, उन लोगों के लिए भी जो बैंक से पैसे लेकर विदेश फरार हो गए हैं। माल्या का प्रत्यार्पण ठोस सबूतों पर आधारित है और यह मोदी सरकार की भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ मजबूत इच्छाशक्ति का परिचायक है।'

वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली ने इस मामले में राहुल गांधी पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि 'उनको अपने बोले गए हर झूठ पर आत्मनिरीक्षण करना चाहिए।'

किंगफिशर की एक पूर्व कर्मचारी नीतू शुक्ला का कहना है कि 'यह सिर्फ पैसे को न चुकाने का मामला नहीं है, बल्कि वह कई आपराधिक मामलों में लिप्त रहे हैं। इसलिए उनको दूसरे आरोंपों का भी सामना करना चाहिए।'

भाजपा नेता सुब्रम्नियम स्वामी ने कहा कि 'माल्या के प्रत्यर्पण के मामले में हमारे प्रधानमंत्री बधाई के हकदार हैं और उम्मीद कर सकते हैं कि माल्या जनवरी के अंत तक भारत आ जाएगा।'

