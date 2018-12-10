Vijay Mallya etradition: विजय माल्या के प्रत्यर्पण के फैसले पर जानें किसने क्या कहा

नई दिल्‍ली। भगोड़े शराब कारोबारी को भारत लाए जाने का रास्‍ता साफ हो गया है। लंदन की कोर्ट ने विजय माल्‍या के प्रत्‍यर्पण को मंजूरी दे दी है। कोर्ट ने कहा कि वह ऊपरी कोर्ट में अपील कर सकता है। फैसला आने से पहले विजय माल्‍या ने वहां मौजूद मीडिया से कहा था कि कोर्ट का जो भी फैसला आएगा वह उसे मंजूर होगा।

कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने कहा कि यह 'भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ लड़ाई का अहम दिन है, उन लोगों के लिए भी जो बैंक से पैसे लेकर विदेश फरार हो गए हैं। माल्या का प्रत्यार्पण ठोस सबूतों पर आधारित है और यह मोदी सरकार की भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ मजबूत इच्छाशक्ति का परिचायक है।'

Law Minister RS Prasad: It's a great day in pursuit of fight against corruption of those who siphon crores of bank money&run out of country.Decision to extradite Mallya is based on evidence as well as a resurgent, effective & robust willpower of Modi govt to pursue these elements pic.twitter.com/oLxRVKKvoR — ANI (@ANI) 10 December 2018

वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली ने इस मामले में राहुल गांधी पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि 'उनको अपने बोले गए हर झूठ पर आत्मनिरीक्षण करना चाहिए।'

#WATCH: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says on UK court orders extradition of #VijayMallya to India, "This judgement should also give a lot of room to Congress party & its President to seriously introspect. He should introspect for every falsehood that he has spoken on this topic" pic.twitter.com/WGbuCGB0gl — ANI (@ANI) 10 December 2018

With a London court ordering the extradition of Vijay Mallya, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley targeted Congress President Rahul Gandhi, saying that he should introspect on "every falsehood" spoken on this subject Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/UsHC2VDZQn pic.twitter.com/8AHAs3zJtN — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) 10 December 2018

किंगफिशर की एक पूर्व कर्मचारी नीतू शुक्ला का कहना है कि 'यह सिर्फ पैसे को न चुकाने का मामला नहीं है, बल्कि वह कई आपराधिक मामलों में लिप्त रहे हैं। इसलिए उनको दूसरे आरोंपों का भी सामना करना चाहिए।'

#Correction Neetu Shukla*, ex Kingfisher employee on UK court orders Vijay Mallya's extradition: It sets things in motion, he has charges like siphoning & diverting funds. It's not just a case of repayment of money it also involves a lot of criminal deeds.He should face the music pic.twitter.com/Qz2ncvQtMI — ANI (@ANI) 10 December 2018

भाजपा नेता सुब्रम्नियम स्वामी ने कहा कि 'माल्या के प्रत्यर्पण के मामले में हमारे प्रधानमंत्री बधाई के हकदार हैं और उम्मीद कर सकते हैं कि माल्या जनवरी के अंत तक भारत आ जाएगा।'