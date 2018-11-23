जयपुर। राजस्थान भाजपा के 11 बागी नेताओं को पार्टी में उम्मीदवारों के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ने के लिए 6 साल तक पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से निष्कासित कर दिया गया है।

11 rebel leaders of Rajasthan BJP have been expelled from the primary membership of the party for 6 years for contesting against the official party candidates in the upcoming #RajasthanAssemblyElection2018. pic.twitter.com/e4SWHAmkkd

— ANI (@ANI) 22 November 2018