जयपुर। राजस्थान भाजपा के 11 बागी नेताओं को पार्टी में उम्मीदवारों के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ने के लिए 6 साल तक पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से निष्कासित कर दिया गया है।

अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दें