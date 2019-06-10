नई दिल्ली। युवराज सिंह ने आखिरकार सोमवार को अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने की घोषणा कर दी। हालांकि उन्होंने इसके संकेत पहले से दे दिए थे। पर उनके द्वारा इस घोषणा के बाद क्रिकेट से लेकर बॉलीवुड की मशहूर हस्तियों द्वारा प्रतिक्रियाओं का दौर शुरू हो गया।

युवराज की पहचान दुनिया के सफल हरफनमौला खिलाड़ियों में है, ऐसे में उनके संन्यास लेने के बाद प्रतिक्रियाओं का दौर शुरू हो गया। आईसीसी ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल पर युवराज का फोटो के साथ एक कैप्शन देकर उन्हें धन्यवाद दिया। आईसीसी ने उनका विश्व कप 2011 की ट्रॉफी के साथ वाला फोटो पोस्ट किया।

युवराज का नाम आते ही क्रिस ब्रॉड को लगाए 6 गेंदों पर 6 छक्के याद आते हैं। इसके अलावा युवराज के बल्ले से कई बेहतरीन पारियां निकलीं हैं। उन्होंने अपनी स्पिन गेंदबाजी से भी टीम को कई मैच जिताए। सही मायने वे मैच विनर रहे। वे भारतीय क्रिकेट के इसलिए भी हीरो कहे जाते हैं क्योंकि उन्होंने कैंसर जैसी घातक बीमारी को हराकर मैदान में सफल वापसी की और शानदार क्रिकेट खेला।

इधर भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) ने भी युवराज को लेकर ट्वीट किए हैं। इनमें BCCI ने भारतीय क्रिकेट में युवराज के योगदान का जिक्र किया है। इनमें 2007 के टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप और 2011 के वनडे विश्व कप की खिताबी जीत के बारे में लिखा है। इसके अलावा युवराज की तारीफ में BCCI ने ये ट्वीट किए हैं।

विराट, सचिन ने ये लिखा

युवराज के संन्यास पर भारतीय टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने भी ट्वीट किया। विराट ने लिखा- शानदार करियर के लिए युवराज पाजी को बधाई। आपने कई यादगार पारियां खेलीं। आप एक सच्चे चैंपियन हो।

वहीं मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंडुलकर ने युवी को सच्चा चैंपियन बताया। तेंडुलकर ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- जब भी टीम को जरुरत थी, आप हर बार एक चैंपियन की तरह उभरकर सामने आए। आपको भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं।

पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने युवी और खुद की एक पुरानी तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि खिलाड़ी तो कई आते-जाते हैं, लेकिन युवी जैसा खिलाड़ी होना बहुत खास बात है।

बॉलीवुड में प्रतिक्रियाओं का दौर

युवराज के संन्यास की घोषणा के बाद बॉलीवुड में तेजी से प्रतिक्रियाओं का दौर चला। एक्टर अनुपम खेर ने ट्वीट कर युवराज की काफी तारीफ करते हुए लिखा - आपने अपने खेल से देश-विदेश में रहने वाले करोड़ों भारतीयों को खुश होने का मौका दिया। आप केवल महान क्रिकेटर ही नहीं हो बल्कि एक बेहतरीन इंसान भी हो। ये एक सम्पूर्ण विजेता की पहचान है। आप जैसे लोग कभी रिटायर नहीं होते, हम हमेशा आपकी ताकत और साहस की प्रशंसा करेंगे।

इसके अलावा वरुण धवन ने भी युवराज की तारीफ में ट्वीट किया। वरुण ने लिखा- युवराज आपको इतनी बेहतरीन यादें देने के लिए बहुत धन्यवाद। आप सही मायने में क्रिकेट के एम्बेसेडर हो।

युवराज का रिकॉर्ड

युवराज सिंह ने भारत के लिए 40 टेस्ट, 304 एकदिवसीय और 58 टी-20 मैच खेले। वे विश्व विजेता रही भारत की अंडर 19 क्रिकेट के सदस्य भी रहे। उसके बाद युवराज ने 2007 में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी वाली टी-20 विश्व विजेता और फिर 2011 में वनडे क्रिकेट की वर्ल्ड चैंपियन टीम के सदस्य रहे। 2011 के वर्ल्ड कप में युवराज मैन ऑफ द टूर्नामेंट रहे थे।