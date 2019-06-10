Yuvraj Singh Retires : युवी के रिटायरमेंट की खबर सुन ये कहा कोहली, सचिन, सहवाग ने

नई दिल्ली। युवराज सिंह ने आखिरकार सोमवार को अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने की घोषणा कर दी। हालांकि उन्होंने इसके संकेत पहले से दे दिए थे। पर उनके द्वारा इस घोषणा के बाद क्रिकेट से लेकर बॉलीवुड की मशहूर हस्तियों द्वारा प्रतिक्रियाओं का दौर शुरू हो गया।

युवराज की पहचान दुनिया के सफल हरफनमौला खिलाड़ियों में है, ऐसे में उनके संन्यास लेने के बाद प्रतिक्रियाओं का दौर शुरू हो गया। आईसीसी ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल पर युवराज का फोटो के साथ एक कैप्शन देकर उन्हें धन्यवाद दिया। आईसीसी ने उनका विश्व कप 2011 की ट्रॉफी के साथ वाला फोटो पोस्ट किया।

JUST IN: Yuvraj Singh, Player of the Tournament at #CWC11, has announced his retirement from international cricket. pic.twitter.com/fqzEO1CnpH — ICC (@ICC) 10 June 2019

युवराज का नाम आते ही क्रिस ब्रॉड को लगाए 6 गेंदों पर 6 छक्के याद आते हैं। इसके अलावा युवराज के बल्ले से कई बेहतरीन पारियां निकलीं हैं। उन्होंने अपनी स्पिन गेंदबाजी से भी टीम को कई मैच जिताए। सही मायने वे मैच विनर रहे। वे भारतीय क्रिकेट के इसलिए भी हीरो कहे जाते हैं क्योंकि उन्होंने कैंसर जैसी घातक बीमारी को हराकर मैदान में सफल वापसी की और शानदार क्रिकेट खेला।

3️⃣9️⃣9️⃣ India caps 1️⃣7️⃣ international hundreds 6️⃣ sixes in an over 🏆 Player of the Tournament at #CWC11 Thank you, Yuvraj Singh! pic.twitter.com/cG5f4Y4r0B — ICC (@ICC) 10 June 2019

इधर भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) ने भी युवराज को लेकर ट्वीट किए हैं। इनमें BCCI ने भारतीय क्रिकेट में युवराज के योगदान का जिक्र किया है। इनमें 2007 के टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप और 2011 के वनडे विश्व कप की खिताबी जीत के बारे में लिखा है। इसके अलावा युवराज की तारीफ में BCCI ने ये ट्वीट किए हैं।

The man who starred in India's 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup victories, @YUVSTRONG12 announces his retirement from International cricket. What's your favourite #YuvrajSingh moment in international cricket? pic.twitter.com/7Bw5LnwOFG — BCCI (@BCCI) 10 June 2019

"After 25 years in cricket I've decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything I have. Thank you for being a part of this journey” : #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/Ez8y49KlH2 — BCCI (@BCCI) 10 June 2019

“I made some great friends and some not so great friends in cricket over the years. I have never stopped believing in myself...always believe in yourself": #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/s3fLSozRBC — BCCI (@BCCI) 10 June 2019

"This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again and move forward. It has been a lovely journey...see you on the other side": #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/n7ARsxn5KM — BCCI (@BCCI) 10 June 2019

विराट, सचिन ने ये लिखा

युवराज के संन्यास पर भारतीय टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने भी ट्वीट किया। विराट ने लिखा- शानदार करियर के लिए युवराज पाजी को बधाई। आपने कई यादगार पारियां खेलीं। आप एक सच्चे चैंपियन हो।

Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/LXSWNSQXog — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 10 June 2019

वहीं मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंडुलकर ने युवी को सच्चा चैंपियन बताया। तेंडुलकर ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- जब भी टीम को जरुरत थी, आप हर बार एक चैंपियन की तरह उभरकर सामने आए। आपको भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं।

What a fantastic career you have had Yuvi. You have come out as a true champ everytime the team needed you. The fight you put up through all the ups & downs on & off the field is just amazing. Best of luck for your 2nd innings & thanks for all that you have done for 🇮🇳 Cricket.🙌 pic.twitter.com/J9YlPs87fv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 10 June 2019

पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने युवी और खुद की एक पुरानी तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि खिलाड़ी तो कई आते-जाते हैं, लेकिन युवी जैसा खिलाड़ी होना बहुत खास बात है।

Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always pic.twitter.com/sUNAoTyNa8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 10 June 2019

बॉलीवुड में प्रतिक्रियाओं का दौर

युवराज के संन्यास की घोषणा के बाद बॉलीवुड में तेजी से प्रतिक्रियाओं का दौर चला। एक्टर अनुपम खेर ने ट्वीट कर युवराज की काफी तारीफ करते हुए लिखा - आपने अपने खेल से देश-विदेश में रहने वाले करोड़ों भारतीयों को खुश होने का मौका दिया। आप केवल महान क्रिकेटर ही नहीं हो बल्कि एक बेहतरीन इंसान भी हो। ये एक सम्पूर्ण विजेता की पहचान है। आप जैसे लोग कभी रिटायर नहीं होते, हम हमेशा आपकी ताकत और साहस की प्रशंसा करेंगे।

Dearest @YUVSTRONG12!!! You have inspired millions of Indians all over the world not only as a great cricketer but also as a person whose attitude towards life has been that of a complete WINNER. People like you don’t retire. We will always applaud your strength & courage.🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/Y90auVDj30 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) 10 June 2019

इसके अलावा वरुण धवन ने भी युवराज की तारीफ में ट्वीट किया। वरुण ने लिखा- युवराज आपको इतनी बेहतरीन यादें देने के लिए बहुत धन्यवाद। आप सही मायने में क्रिकेट के एम्बेसेडर हो।

Thank u @YUVSTRONG12 for all the memories and always being a great ambassador of the game #yuvrajsinghretires pic.twitter.com/kLao4K45zM — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) 10 June 2019

युवराज का रिकॉर्ड

युवराज सिंह ने भारत के लिए 40 टेस्ट, 304 एकदिवसीय और 58 टी-20 मैच खेले। वे विश्व विजेता रही भारत की अंडर 19 क्रिकेट के सदस्य भी रहे। उसके बाद युवराज ने 2007 में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी वाली टी-20 विश्व विजेता और फिर 2011 में वनडे क्रिकेट की वर्ल्ड चैंपियन टीम के सदस्य रहे। 2011 के वर्ल्ड कप में युवराज मैन ऑफ द टूर्नामेंट रहे थे।