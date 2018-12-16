पर्थ। ऑस्ट्रेलिया रविवार को भारत के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट मैच में सुखद स्थिति में पहुंच गया। भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली ने भारत की पहली पारी में शतक लगाया लेकिन वे विवादास्पद परिस्थितियों में आउट हुए और इसके बाद दिनभर इस निर्णय पर बहस होती रही।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पहली पारी के 326 रनों के जवाब में विराट कोहली के 25वें टेस्ट शतक (123) के बावजूद भारत की पहली पारी 283 रनों पर समाप्त हुई। इस तरह मेजबान टीम को पहली पारी में 43 रनों की बढ़त मिली। इसके बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने तीसरे दिन की समाप्ति तक दूसरी पारी में 4 विकेट पर 132 रन बना लिए हैं। इस तरह उसकी कुल बढ़त 175 रनों की हो गई जबकि उसके 6 विकेट शेष हैं।

कोहली 123 रन बनाने के बाद पेट कमिंस के शिकार बन पैवेलियन लौटे। उन्होंने 13 चौके और 1 छक्का लगाया। कमिंस की गेंद पर पीटर हैंड्सकॉम्ब ने दूसरी स्लिप में डाइव लगाकर विराट का कैच लपका। हालांकि कोहली को लगा कि गेंद जमीन से छू गई है और उन्होंने इस पर अंपायर से बात भी की। मामला थर्ड अंपायर के पास पहुंचा। मैदानी अंपायर ने मामला थर्ड अंपायर के पास भेजने से पहले सॉफ्ट सिग्नल आउट दिया था इसलिए थर्ड अंपायर उसी स्थिति में फैसला बदल सकता था जब वो 100 प्रतिशत आश्वस्त हो। कई बार रिप्ले देखने के बाद भी यह साफ नहीं हो पा रहा था कि कैच पकड़ा गया है या गेंद पहले जमीन को छू गई थी।

विराट कोहली के इस विकेट के बाद अब क्रिकेट की दुनिया में एक जंग सी छिड़ गई है। क्रिकेट के फैंस दो भागों में बंट गए हैं और अब अब सोशल मीडिया पर एक बहस सी छिड़ गई है। आप खुद ही देखिए कि क्रिकेट के दिग्गज़ों के साथ-साथ फैंस सोशल मीडिया पर क्या-क्या लिख रहे हैं।

अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दें