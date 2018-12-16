Ind vs Aus : कोहली के विवादित कैच पर छिड़ी बहस, देखें VIDEO

पर्थ। ऑस्ट्रेलिया रविवार को भारत के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट मैच में सुखद स्थिति में पहुंच गया। भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली ने भारत की पहली पारी में शतक लगाया लेकिन वे विवादास्पद परिस्थितियों में आउट हुए और इसके बाद दिनभर इस निर्णय पर बहस होती रही।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पहली पारी के 326 रनों के जवाब में विराट कोहली के 25वें टेस्ट शतक (123) के बावजूद भारत की पहली पारी 283 रनों पर समाप्त हुई। इस तरह मेजबान टीम को पहली पारी में 43 रनों की बढ़त मिली। इसके बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने तीसरे दिन की समाप्ति तक दूसरी पारी में 4 विकेट पर 132 रन बना लिए हैं। इस तरह उसकी कुल बढ़त 175 रनों की हो गई जबकि उसके 6 विकेट शेष हैं।

कोहली 123 रन बनाने के बाद पेट कमिंस के शिकार बन पैवेलियन लौटे। उन्होंने 13 चौके और 1 छक्का लगाया। कमिंस की गेंद पर पीटर हैंड्सकॉम्ब ने दूसरी स्लिप में डाइव लगाकर विराट का कैच लपका। हालांकि कोहली को लगा कि गेंद जमीन से छू गई है और उन्होंने इस पर अंपायर से बात भी की। मामला थर्ड अंपायर के पास पहुंचा। मैदानी अंपायर ने मामला थर्ड अंपायर के पास भेजने से पहले सॉफ्ट सिग्नल आउट दिया था इसलिए थर्ड अंपायर उसी स्थिति में फैसला बदल सकता था जब वो 100 प्रतिशत आश्वस्त हो। कई बार रिप्ले देखने के बाद भी यह साफ नहीं हो पा रहा था कि कैच पकड़ा गया है या गेंद पहले जमीन को छू गई थी।

विराट कोहली के इस विकेट के बाद अब क्रिकेट की दुनिया में एक जंग सी छिड़ गई है। क्रिकेट के फैंस दो भागों में बंट गए हैं और अब अब सोशल मीडिया पर एक बहस सी छिड़ गई है। आप खुद ही देखिए कि क्रिकेट के दिग्गज़ों के साथ-साथ फैंस सोशल मीडिया पर क्या-क्या लिख रहे हैं।

it was out. Cop that. King kohli has fallen. — Aus Has The Urn (@GirlsDontCount) December 16, 2018

Not out didn't hit it — Leroy Bulman (@legends1997) December 16, 2018

Whichever way U look at..to err is human..& whoever is handling ‘technology’...humans of course.! And let’s not discount basic human urge to ‘cheat’ whenever & wherever possible..I’d rather cherish @imVkohli at his imperial best than brood over doubting decisions..!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) December 16, 2018

Didn't know he has green fingers. And don't even talk about the spirit of cricket, your team is Australia. pic.twitter.com/wUq3e9Bqx0 — PRAKASH ARYAL (@Prakashreddevil) December 16, 2018

Handscomb showing the ball got stuck between two fingers make it look questionable. There is no way that he could keep the ball from not touching the grass between the fingers. — Senaka Senanayake (@senakabs) December 16, 2018

The ball hit the ground — Steve Lynch (@SteveLy43018984) December 16, 2018

Such a sad way to end a phenomenal innings. Blatant cheating, what else can you expect from the Aussies? Grass and the ball in clear contact with each other. Oh no but the third umpire has no brains if his own that he has to go with a conclusively wrong soft signal! Shame! — Tej (@Tej15473926) December 16, 2018

Just got the fingers under it... I think. Kohli's instant headshake in response to the "yeah I caught it, you're out" is beneath a nation's captain. — DiPolarPilot (@DiPolarPilot) December 16, 2018

Huge blunder by the third umpire — Naveed Ansari (@Ansari_Naveed15) December 16, 2018