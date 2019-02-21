सिओल। दक्षिण कोरिया की राजधानी में बोलते हुए पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि भारत दुनिया की सबसे तेज बढ़ती हुई अर्थव्यवस्था है। और जल्द ही भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था 5 ट्रिलियन की हो जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि बौद्ध धर्म ने दोनों देशों को आपस में जोड़ा है।

PM Narendra Modi addressing the Indian diaspora in Seoul, South Korea: We must popularise the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi in the world. pic.twitter.com/fQ9unkWtOs

PM Narendra Modi addressing the Indian diaspora in Seoul, South Korea: Our aim is to be among the top 3 countries in the world in the next 15 years. pic.twitter.com/U1fMsVzSP2

— ANI (@ANI) 21 February 2019