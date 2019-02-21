PM in South Korea:पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि भारत दुनिया की सबसे तेज बढ़ती हुई अर्थव्यवस्था है
सिओल। दक्षिण कोरिया की राजधानी में बोलते हुए पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि भारत दुनिया की सबसे तेज बढ़ती हुई अर्थव्यवस्था है। और जल्द ही भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था 5 ट्रिलियन की हो जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि बौद्ध धर्म ने दोनों देशों को आपस में जोड़ा है।
PM Narendra Modi addressing the Indian diaspora in Seoul, South Korea: We must popularise the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi in the world. pic.twitter.com/fQ9unkWtOs
PM Narendra Modi addressing the Indian diaspora in Seoul, South Korea: Our aim is to be among the top 3 countries in the world in the next 15 years. pic.twitter.com/U1fMsVzSP2
